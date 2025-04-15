Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Write With Me
Mindful Writing Marathons
Tip Jar
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
When the Ground Shifts
Staying still in the off-centre times
Apr 15
•
Amanda Saint
16
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
When the Ground Shifts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
The Vanishing Self
What happens when the left side of your brain shuts down
Apr 14
•
Amanda Saint
20
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
The Vanishing Self
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
Why We Write Our Lives
What’s the story you need to write down?
Apr 10
•
Amanda Saint
17
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Why We Write Our Lives
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
Mindful Writing Marathon
Join us for a heart-centred writing session this weekend
Apr 9
•
Amanda Saint
7
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Mindful Writing Marathon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Discovering Mindful Writers: Lisa Jensen
Wisdom and reflections from Lisa's writing journey
Apr 7
•
Amanda Saint
11
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Discovering Mindful Writers: Lisa Jensen
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Why mindfulness might be the missing craft tool
What fictional arcs teach us about human lives
Apr 4
•
Amanda Saint
7
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Why mindfulness might be the missing craft tool
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Got the first draft jitters?
Win professional feedback to boost your novel
Apr 2
•
Amanda Saint
7
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Got the first draft jitters?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
The Art of Telling Stories That Hold Opposites
Writing from the space where light meets dark, self meets other, and transformation begins
Mar 31
•
Amanda Saint
13
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
The Art of Telling Stories That Hold Opposites
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
What’s the message?
Figuring out what I’m supposed to be learning
Mar 24
•
Amanda Saint
27
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
What’s the message?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
To Know We Aren't Alone
Reasons to write and share our writing
Mar 21
•
Amanda Saint
and
Sara
19
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
To Know We Aren't Alone
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Writing with compassion for all
No good, no bad, just flawed humans
Mar 7
•
Amanda Saint
11
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Writing with compassion for all
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Discovering Mindful Writers: Tara Penry
Wisdom and reflections from Tara's writing journey
Mar 3
•
Amanda Saint
19
Share this post
The Mindful Writer
Discovering Mindful Writers: Tara Penry
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
© 2025 Amanda Saint
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts