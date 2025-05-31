The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah. Just Add Hyperfocus's avatar
Sarah. Just Add Hyperfocus
1dEdited

This just sounds so sensible. And your “Penis in the Patè” brought back memories of my Mum walking round the house with her tits out - empty sacs hanging down in front of her ribcage. I think it’s why I detest nakedness.

I have realised lately that my brain has some definite aversions to certain body parts (including all feet, some noses, old ears, wrinkly bits, hair) and I would rather not see them.

In fact the only part of the body that I really like is hands. I love the stories that hands tell.

Memoir is hard for me - I don’t have memories.

I think it would take some intense therapy-like work for me to access memories for decades of my life, which I have never had time for. I construct my history from photos, single memories like snapshots that have no before or after, and diary notes, in the years when I kept diaries.

Every so often, I think of diving in, but I am a little cautious of what I might find there. It would be like a trip to a war zone, and I am not sure the value of the journey!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amanda Saint and others
Debra Douglas's avatar
Debra Douglas
2d

Oh no! I was this close to resigning myself to just forget it. All unfinished 65 pages that aren’t enough. But yes, you are right. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture