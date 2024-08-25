Write With Me

Inspired by writing here, in 2024 I launched a new creative venture also called The Mindful Writer, which is where I bring together fiction, memoir, life writing and wellbeing so that we can use our words to heal ourselves, others, and our world. I really believe that how we develop our craft, and the relationships we have with ourselves and others, are crucial in helping us to build the world we want to see.

I teach online writing courses and Zoom workshops, provide 1-1 coaching and run free weekly writing hours. I would love to work with you to help you connect more deeply and mindfully to your writing.

My courses bring in mindfulness, Taoism, Buddhism and positive psychology, as well as everything I have learned about storytelling in the past 20 years of writing my own novels, short stories and essays, publishing other people’s, and working with hundreds of writers to help them develop their work. Find out more about me here.

“Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing.” — Loretta Finan

“The Mindful Writer is a beautiful sanctuary to reflect on how writing can become a practice of deep connection and transformation. Amanda teaches and showcases how writers can craft stories with empathy, intention, and purpose. Readers learn to slow down, reflect on their creative voice, and use their writing to inspire and touch hearts.” — Michele Parad