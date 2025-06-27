Hi mindful writers, before we get started on this month’s Q&A I wanted to let you know that there is just one space remaining on my Mindful Mentoring Program starting next month. If you’re determined to get that novel or memoir written, then this 6-month’s of dedicated and personalised support can help you do that. Get all the info and apply here. 💙

Welcome to the “Discovering Mindful Writers Q&A”. Each month, a guest writer answers the same seven questions about their writing life. When I came up with the idea for this series last year, I had no idea that it would prove so popular! It has been great to connect with so many new people both through those who appear in the interview and in the comments that their answers prompt. I answered them myself recently and it was a very interesting exercise to answer my own questions! The schedule is full until the end of the year and then after featuring 21 mindful writers, I will be stopping this feature.

This month I’m delighted to welcome Catherine Wilde - SoulCareMom — mom of three, founder of Soul Care Mom, and best-selling author of Reclaiming Your Inner Sparkle. She writes Soul Care Mom where she shares her stories of the art of slow living while navigating motherhood, homeschooling, and entrepreneurship. She is a life coach for moms, a yoga & meditation teacher, and the creator of the transformational membership Vibrant Mom Life. She is passionate about helping women get out of survival mode and release mom guilt so they can truly enjoy motherhood. She believes you can feel calm and find your unshakable confidence as a mom when you first care for yourself.

I hope you enjoy finding out more about her mindful writing journey. I love what she says about writing bringing clarity through the chaos, and it helping her listen to the whispers of her heart. It has definitely helped me do that too. What about you? Do let us know what you think about her answers in the comments.

With love,

What does mindful writing mean to you?

Mindful writing to me is an act of self love. It’s a way for me to reconnect with myself, to carve out time for introspection, and create space for reflection.

Mindful writing is a powerful practice that enables me to process my experiences and emotions, helping me to make sense of my inner world and find a deeper appreciation for life and my motherhood journey. When I take time for writing, it becomes a beautiful meditation, allowing my thoughts and emotions to spill out onto the page. A way for me to find clarity through the chaos.

How does a mindful writing practice fit into your wider mindfulness journey?

Mindful writing often feels like a deep and restorative meditation for me. Just like sitting in stillness and observing my thoughts through traditional meditation, mindful writing allows me to bring awareness to my thoughts, tap into my inner wisdom, and connect with my True self.

The physical act of writing - whether feeling the keys beneath my fingers or watching ink flow across the paper - anchors me in the present moment. When I sit to write, I do my best to slow down, pause, and notice subtle sensations, emotions, and thoughts as they arise.

What do you write? Essays, poetry, fiction, plays?

My writing flows across various forms, from essays to meditations, poetry, and more. My book, Reclaiming Your Inner Sparkle, shares pivotal moments from my own motherhood journey, while sharing mindfulness practices, prompts, and insights that help women release the glorified hustle of motherhood and reconnect with themselves so they can thrive.

While writing remains my primary medium, I've found that some stories and messages come alive in a lovely way through spoken word. I enjoy sharing meditations and stories through the Soul Care Mom podcast and YouTube channel.

No matter the form it takes, I feel so grateful to get to do this soul nourishing work and connect with incredible souls, like YOU!

What drives you to write?

Writing gives me a much-needed pause from the chaos of daily life, the ever-growing to-do list, and the constant movement that comes with motherhood. This space becomes something that I can truly call my own, a sanctuary for self-expression and self-discovery.

It is a place where my mind is free to wander, explore new horizons, and expand the edges of my imagination. Writing helps me to slow down and become fully present in the moment, as I play with the words flowing from my within onto the page. Through this practice, I tap into deeper levels of awareness and learn to listen to the whispers of my heart.

What stops you from writing?

Writing has become an integral and beautiful part of my life, but I still find myself with days and sometimes seasons that feel busier and writing and other creative work finds its way lower down the list, unintentionally losing priority in my life.

I have come to realize just how important it is for me to carve out consistent time for writing. Through the practice of mindful writing, I’m able to stay connected to my inner peace and step into a delicious state of flow, making writing an important and life-giving part of my path. By carving out consistent time for writing, I open the door for wisdom and creativity to flow while nourishing the depths of my soul.

What do you hope to achieve with your writing?

Writing feels like a gentle dance between focused awareness and creative expression and has brought deep healing and self-compassion into my life.

Each time I sit down to write, no matter the topic, beneath the surface…the thread that pulses through my work is connection. I feel a deep pull to create bridges between hearts and minds, to craft words that reach across the seeming distances between us and nourish the soul.

Ultimately, my intention is to create work that lives and breathes in the hearts of others - writing that invites reflection, nurtures the spirit, and reminds us that even in our most solitary moments, we are deeply connected.

How do you write? Are you a planner or do you just start writing from an idea and let it lead you?

I’m a planner at heart. But, the only part of my writing process that is truly planned is prioritizing and creating space to let the words flow through me. When it comes to the actual act of writing, I am guided by intention and the ideas that gently whisper to me. It’s as if the stories and wisdom that need to be shared already exist within me, and my role as a writer is to accept the invitation to unravel them, find meaningful connections, and share what comes through with love. Writing, for me, is a journey of insight and self-expression, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my words with others.

Thanks so much for your time and sharing your insights and inspirations, Catherine.

Next month’s guest is Kate Harvey who writes Letters from Therapy about mental health and self-discovery, to help us flourish in a life we love. She has also recently launched a second publication, Therapeutic Writers on Substack, where she supports therapeutic writers, therapists, coaches, health and well-being writers to find their voice on Substack.

Read previous interviews in the series here.

Leave a comment

Share