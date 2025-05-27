Photo by Leo_Visions on Unsplash

Hi mindful writers,

I hope this finds you well and writing with joy and intention. I wanted to let you know about some updates to The Mindful Writer's schedule and content starting next month.

I've decided to simplify my writing schedule to once a week, creating more space for deeper, more thoughtful posts. Here's what you can expect:

New Monday Schedule:

First Monday - The Writing Sanctuary (paid subscribers)

Second Monday - Writers as World Changers (brand new series!)

Third Monday - Personal Essay

Fourth Monday - Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching

Plus:

Third Friday - Discovering Mindful Writers Interview Series (this is continuing until the end of 2025 then I have decided it is time for it to wind down as I will have featured 21 writers by then!)

Starting next month: Writers as World Changers

I'm especially excited to share a new series launching next month that explores writers throughout history who used their words to create positive change in the world. I keep going on about how we can change the world with the stories we tell so this series is proof of that!

We'll discover how James Baldwin wrote with love rather than hatred, how Thich Nhat Hanh made peace tangible through mindful prose, and how Maya Angelou transformed personal trauma into universal wisdom.

Here's what we'll explore together through 2025:

June - James Baldwin (Personal truth as universal liberation)

July - Thich Nhat Hanh (Mindful words for peaceful living)

August - Maya Angelou (Transforming trauma into wisdom)

September - Natalie Goldberg (Writing practice as spiritual path)

October - Rachel Carson (Science writing that sparked movements)

November - Anne Lamott (Humor and honesty in exploring faith)

December - Barbara Kingsolver (Environmental and social justice through story)

Each post will also include practical writing exercises inspired by these amazing writers, so you can experience their approaches firsthand and apply their wisdom to your own mindful writing practice.

This series embodies everything The Mindful Writer stands for — using our words to heal, connect, and create the kind of world we want to live in by writing with compassion and understanding for our shared humanity. I have also scheduled the writers I’ll feature in 2026 too, as I am really enjoying researching and writing these posts.

I believe this new focus will allow us to go deeper together into what it means to write mindfully and use our stories as forces for good. Thank you for being part of this community and for sharing this journey with me.

With love,

