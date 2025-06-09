The Mindful Writer

laura davis
Amanda, what a powerful piece thank you for bringing all those wonderful quotes from James Baldwin to my attention this morning. This piece is what I read after 20 minutes of following the latest coverage from Los Angeles and the police state that is being established there. I love the idea of this seriesand I’m so glad I clicked on your email this morning. This is wonderful.

Thank you for writing this piece. I bow in deep appreciation. Baldwin always stops me in my tracks and makes me reread what has said a second time. He demands that kind of attention out of me. To write the truth as he did, and to live it so fully on the page, is extraordinary. The self-knowledge he embodied through narrative is both humbling and breathtaking. As he recounted experience, he seemed to be able to metabolize it in real time. His words came from a place of profound emotional reckoning where the personal and political, past and present, were inseparable. It's quite amazing.

What moves me most is his ability to hold contradiction, grief and grace, rage and love without needing to resolve it. To me, this reveals a rare gift for truth telling, forged through deep inner work.

Reading Baldwin, in my view, invites us to ask whether we’re truly willing to know ourselves. And when we write from that place within ourselves, our stories can become vehicles for something larger, something tied to the possibility of change through reckoning. Again and again, Baldwin shows that honest writing doesn’t have to alienate; under certain conditions, it can connect us to our truth. It can heal us and it can be freeing.

