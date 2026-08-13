Writing With a Flashlight

Hi Mindful Writers,

It was the latest in the Liminal Writing Live series yesterday and it was wonderful to welcome Megan Youngmee who writes Hey friend, keep breathing, as my latest guest.

We talked about writing as an anchor through transition and how pen and paper helps her linearise the layered, misty quality of her thoughts, as well as how she returns to what she’s written after some time to see what she couldn’t see in the moment.

We traced the thread between writing and her channelling work, the way both involve translating something unseen into form, and how sharing our words turns a private process into something sacred and communal with readers often reflecting back themes we didn’t know we were writing.

Partway through, Megan paused to guide us through releasing some collective energy she felt rising in the room — a reminder of how much gets held in the body when we write and put ourselves out there.

We closed on the dark and the shadow, Taoism, self-compassion, and the practice of celebrating ourselves for simply getting up again. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.

My next guest is Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram who writes Remembering Self. We’re chatting at 2pm UK time on Tuesday 25th August - hope to see you there!

You can see all the previous episodes in the series here.

With love,

Amanda 💙