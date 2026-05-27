Liminal Writing - Guest: Sam Messersmith

Hi Mindful Writers,

Earlier today I chatted live with the wonderful Sam Messersmith of Wandering Willow, and the recording is now up — just under 40 minutes of relaxed, wide ranging conversation about the liminal space and writing.

We talked about what it really means to be in-between, why writing and liminal living go so naturally hand-in-hand, and how writing is a form of channeling — those moments when something arrives and you just have to get it down. Sam is fully at home in the in-between herself, and it was a genuinely fun conversation with lots of great input from people in the chat too.

If you want to get writing from a liminal space, Writing the Bardo — my new six-month programme is weaving writing, mindfulness, and yoga nidra together and is open for applications until 8 June. It’s currently half full. Find out more and apply here.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Leave a comment

Share