Grief & the Writing Process with Amanda Saint & TeriLeigh 💜

Yesterday I went live with my great friend Teri Leigh 💜 and we talked about how writing helps us process grief, not just about bereavements but all the many things we grieve for in this life, and to understand ourselves and the people in our lives better. We touched on the different rituals there are around the world for grieving and TeriLeigh shared a powerful story from her shaman training. And despite the subject, as you can see from the still above, there were a lot of laughs too.

Hope you enjoy it.

With love,

Amanda 💙