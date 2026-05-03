Liminal Writing: Episode 1 — Sherry Taveras on writing through six years of transition

Hi Mindful Writers,

I had the first of the new Live Liminal Writing series this week — my guest was the wonderful Sherry Taveras and we had a fun and inspiring time.

What does it look like to be in a liminal space for six years?

Sherry Taveras is a novelist, Substack writer, and someone who has lived through more simultaneous transitions than most of us face in a lifetime: a COVID-era existential crisis that became the seed of her debut novel, leaving the United States for the Dominican Republic, becoming an empty nester, and crowdfunding her first artist’s residency.

We talked about what it actually feels like to be not where you were but not where you want to be yet — and how writing became the thing that kept Sherry afloat when nothing else could.

She was honest about the harder things too: the childhood conditioning that told her everything had to be perfect from the start, with no room for mistakes, and a father whose message was that the older she got, the stupider she got. And the moment her sister wrote “this is stupid” in her childhood journal and planted an insecurity that took decades to uproot. We talked about what it took to finally sit down and write a different story about herself — one that turned out to be true.

We also talked about the collective liminal space we’ve all been living in since 2020, and whether we can use writing not just to process the in-between but to sprinkle a little stardust on the path ahead.

It’s a warm, honest, deeply human conversation about what writing really does for us when life gets unrecognisable.

I hope you enjoy the replay. Next up in the series is Emily Conway at 4pm UK time on 14th May.

With love,

Amanda 💙

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