The In-Between Is Where We Live

Hi Mindful Writers,

The replay of my third Liminal Writing Live is now up — this one with the wonderful Jeannie Ewing of Ghost Mother.

What does it mean to be a ghost — not just a ghost mother, but a ghost daughter, a ghost father, a ghost in your own life?

Jeannie launched Ghost Mother after writing a single stream-of-consciousness essay in her bedroom — a response to her teenage daughter accusing her of always writing, always disappearing into her work. What emerged in that essay was a phrase: specter of a mother. And from that phrase, a whole community of women saying yes, that’s me began to form.

We talked about the many shapes that invisibility takes — stepmothering, adoption, infertility and unseen loss, family estrangement, the women whose love and care is expansive and real but doesn’t fit the cultural template for what a mother is supposed to look like. The psychological obstacles that get in the way of writing our stories, and how sometimes you have to do the inner work before the writing can be shared, was also explored.

And then we went somewhere I didn’t quite expect: into what it means to lean into the liminal rather than scrambling to fix your way out of it — accepting people who have done the unacceptable, the relationship between rest and receptivity, finding awe as a path through being stuck, and the idea that writing comes through us rather than from us.

It’s a warm and honest 45 minutes. I hope you enjoy the replay. We’d love to know what you think about all the different subjects we touched on.

The next Liminal Writing Live will be on July 8th at 4pm UK and my guest is Emily Conway.

With love,

Amanda 💙

P.S. Applications are now open for Mindful Memoir, my new 12-week course for writers who want to go deep with their own story. We use embodied writing practices, mindfulness and somatic awareness to unlock the memories that live not just in the mind but in the body. It’s the 6-week original course now with 6 brand new additional modules to go deeper. Starting September, with early-bird pricing until the end of July.

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