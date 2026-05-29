The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Phebe (Karen) Beiser's avatar
Phebe (Karen) Beiser
5d

“Asking why we live didn’t take away my sorrow but it opened me to the possibility of joy.” This sentence caught my attention in a heart way. Although I don’t have children, now that I’m in my 70s I have lost too many friends. Joy can be elusive yet I find it is near if we allow ourselves to access it. Thank you for this thoughtful post!

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
Joy DeSomber's avatar
Joy DeSomber
5d

Looking through the wrong end of a microscope, and only seeing your own frustration is a never ending loop. This is insightful; thank you!

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