Hi, I’m Amanda!

The Mindful Writer is all about making a difference with our words.

Our world is divided and the words we write, and speak, can help bring us together again. Everything I share here is about living and writing more mindfully and really digging deep into what we’re writing and why.

I truly believe that if we start to bring more stories filled with compassion, empathy and togetherness into the universe, then we can change our world.

People say I’m a dreamer but I have learned a lot about the connections between us all, and everything in the universe, in the past decade, and our thoughts and words have real power. More than we realise.

I write the Mindful Writer to help you find a deeper connection to yourself, your writing craft, and everything and everyone we share this amazing experience of being alive with. And for me to do the same, and make sense of all the things that happen to me. To connect with people walking the same path who want to slow down in a world that’s always speeding up. In 2024, inspired by the writing I have been doing here and the people I’ve been connecting with, I launched a new creative venture. Find out more here.

Join me to start spreading peace and love with your words.

Find out about my mission to get everyone taking their time with their writing:

Who am I?

I’m a writer, editor, teacher and publisher from the UK who moves around a lot. I am houseless but not homeless as home is inside me and my happy, loving marriage. Since 2013, my husband and I have been constantly travelling, housesitting and doing work for accommodation exchanges. In the fifteen years before that we moved around all the time and the longest we have ever lived in one house is two years.

I have written two novels, As If I Were A River (2016) and Remember Tomorrow (2019), and a novella-in-flash, Pressure Drop (2024). I’ve had many short stories published, placed and listed in competitions, including the Mslexia Flash Prize, Fish Flash Prize and Flash500. You can read some of them here.

At my creative venture, Retreat West, which I started in 2012, I ran an online community for writers, designed and taught online courses and workshops, and provided editorial services. I also published books from 2018 until 2023 and brought 24 of them to the world in that time. In 2020 Retreat West was named Most Innovative Publisher at the Saboteur Awards (shortlisted 2019) and many of the books I published won awards too.

In 2022, I founded an online literary journal, WestWord, and in 2025 I closed Retreat West down to concentrate on the creative venture I launched in 2023, The Mindful Writer.

I have been practicing mindfulness for many years and it changed my life and my writing. I also practice giqong and yoga and read a chapter of the Tao Te Ching everyday. I love mountains and beaches, birds and forests and lakes, and spend as much time outdoors as I can. In 2025, I completed Level One Usui Holy Fire III Reiki and won a scholarship to the Mindful Mentoring Training Course with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield.

All of these things inform what I write in these posts and in my stories, and how I work with other writers. I hope you enjoy my work. If you’d like to become a more mindful writer it would be great to have you along.

What does your subscription give you?

The Writing Sanctuary - step into a monthly sanctuary designed to nurture your writing soul. These exclusive posts offer deep insights and inspiration adapted from my acclaimed Year of Mindful Writing course. Each month, I share profound techniques that help you discover who you truly are as a writer, connect with what you're meant to create, and write with less fear and more joy. This is where transformation happens for writers who are committed to deepening their mindful writing practice.

Writers as World Changers - a monthly series exploring how writers of the past and present use their craft to heal our fractured world and how storytelling becomes activism. Each post also includes practical writing exercises inspired by these amazing writers, so you can experience their approaches firsthand and apply their wisdom to your own mindful writing practice. This series embodies everything The Mindful Writer stands for — using our words to heal, connect, and create the kind of world we want to live in by writing with compassion and understanding for our shared humanity.

Life writing : my ongoing journey with mindfulness and how this transformed my writing, and everything else about my life, and continues to do so as my practice develops.

Storytelling with the Tao Te Ching: ancient wisdom meets modern writing craft, in this series that looks at how each chapter of this book matters in the modern day and how we can use that to inspire contemporary storytelling.

Discovering Mindful Writers: this interview series features inspiring conversations with writers on the mindful path

Paid subscribers have all of the same plus:

Monthly Mindful Writing Marathons: writing sessions to help you find, develop and grow your voice and craft. Info here .

Access to private chat threads: gratitude prompts, mindful writing prompts and more.

A huge thank you: so much gratitude for your support of my work here!

Early access and discounts: get priority booking and savings on all my courses and workshops.

Founding members have all of the above plus:

30-minute Zoom session: meet with me one-to-one to look at ways you can mindfully develop your craft.

Want to say thanks for my work but not commit to a membership?

My other offerings

There are lots of opportunities to work more closely with me to develop your writing craft. Check out my courses, workshops and 1-1 mentoring programmes.

It would be lovely to work with you to help you mindfully develop your writing craft! 💙