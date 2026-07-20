The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Korie's avatar
Korie
2d

100% agree - at heart, we are all the same really. We all want to give and receive love, we all want to be happy and live in a safe world. Those who prioritize anything above these desires aren’t being true to themselves. ♥️

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
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Tammi
2dEdited

Yes, Amanda! If we can find even one spark of that love within us, we can fuel that and expand to share with others. I try to express my love and the love of this world through it photography, especially when I’m too flooded with emotion for words. Can we simply see the beauty in everything, the interconnectedness of every single thing that exists? That is love amplified.

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