Rochester Falls, Mauritius, which I visited on a backpacking trip in 2022. I have always been drawn to water and the majority of the pictures on my phone feature the sea, rivers, lakes and waterfalls.

I’ve been discovering more proof of the belief I hold about the power of the stories we write, and tell ourselves about ourselves, to bring positive change to our world. Over the past couple of months, I have seen two different programs about water — the rules of physics-defying substance that makes up the majority of our bodies and our planet.

Last week I watched a documentary, The Secret of Water (I watched it on Gaia but it’s on YouTube and Amazon Prime too), which reinforced what I believe about the power of our words and thoughts, and what we allow into our lives, to influence our reality. I have shared clips here, but I really recommend that you watch the full thing.

It was made 20 years ago and I’m sure the science has progressed a lot since then, but what it showed even that long ago is powerful proof that our bodies and minds are changed by everything we interact with.

I already knew about the experiments that Dr. Emoto, who is a major part of this film, had done with rice covered in water to show the power of intentions and words. He had three jars, each half filled with rice and water, and over the course of a month he said different things to each one. To the first jar, he said “Thank you.” To the second, “You’re an idiot.” And to the third, he said nothing — he completely ignored it. See the results in this clip.

Last month, I watched an interview with researcher, Veda Austin, and the experiments she has done with water inspired by Dr. Emoto’s work. Using a simple freezing technique, she has been showing that water responds structurally to our thoughts and emotions, to music, frequencies, words, healing, pictures, and films. You can see the results of some of her freezing experiments here.

The experiments on water molecules in The Secret of Water documentary show amazing and beautiful things, and also alarming ones. When you think that water is the most abundant molecule in all of our cells, it becomes completely obvious to me that what happens to the water molecules in this film happens to the water in our bodies and minds too.

This clip shows how water molecules behave when played beautiful music.

The transformations were equally dramatic with words. There was no clip available of the water under the microscope when different words were said to it, but if you watch the full film you will see that when the researchers said “Thank you” to the water, a love heart appeared in the centre of the molecule.

So along with the fact that stories have the power to help build new, more empathic neural pathways in out brains, which I wrote about here, there is scientific proof that the water in our bodies is hugely influenced by our environment, our thoughts, what we say, what we read, what we watch, what we listen to.

This isn’t just fascinating science — it’s a call to be more mindful writers and humans. If the water in our bodies responds to thoughts, words, and intentions, then every story we write, every word we speak to ourselves and others, every narrative we consume is literally reshaping us at the molecular level.

So I ask you: What are you feeding the water that makes up 70% of your being?

What stories are you writing into your cells?

We have both the responsibility and the amazing gift of choosing what reality we create — in our bodies and minds, in our stories, and in our world.

Let me know what you think of these clips, the film if you watch it, the pictures of frozen water, and what stories you want to write, read, and allow into your world.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Leave a comment

Share