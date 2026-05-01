Hi Mindful Writers, before I talk to you about dreams today I just want to remind you that I am running a new Live series on Substack — Liminal Writing — and the first episode is today at 4pm UK time. I’ll be chatting to Sherry Taveras all about writing in the spaces between versions of us, our world, and our writing practice. Come join us!

Other dates for your diary are:

Emily Conway - 4pm (UK) 14th May

Sam Messersmith - 4pm (UK) 27th May

Jeannie Ewing - 4pm (UK) 9th June

With more guests being confirmed soon.

Want to do your own liminal writing? Starting Monday 19th May, I’m running a free 5-day writing series called The In-Between — exploring the liminal spaces we all live in: between drafts, between versions of ourselves, between relationships, between worlds.

Each day there’ll be a Note posted on Substack — short, reflective, a question to sit with — and all my subscribers, both free and paid, get something deeper in the Chat: a writing prompt, a conversation, a chance to share responses and write in community.

You can also come join me for my brand new 6-month program, Writing the Bardo. Combining contemplative writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra meditation to help you move through life’s transitions with an open and courageous heart. Get more info and apply here.

I’m looking forward to all of this and to connecting with you all. 💙

You’ve Got to Have a Dream

For the past couple of months, most days, Mr Saint has been singing the lines from “Happy Talking” about needing to have a dream if you want it to come true. Which has made me think about the dreams I have, ones I had, and the others yet to be born.

A dream that has been in mine and Mr Saint’s minds for a while now, as we enter our thirteenth year of being of no fixed abode, is having a home. But I’m not even sure this is my dream anymore. I do want a home, but I also don’t want to be tied down. I want to be still but then when I have been for a while, I want to travel again and explore this amazing world I am lucky enough to live in. We have now been in the longterm housesit for almost nine months, which is the longest we’ve been anywhere since the lockdowns, and my feet are getting a little bit itchy. But at the same time, I am planting veggie seeds and buying books and resting in the rootedness we have found. But my mind is wandering to other places already!

From the age of about nine or ten, my dream was to be a writer. To write short stories and novels and have them connect with others in the way so many writers stories had connected with me. It took a long time for that dream to come true and my first short story was published when I was forty and my first novel when I was forty-three. But it did come true. I’ve now had over fifty short stories published, two novels and a novella-in-flash, and I write here on Substack every week and my stories are read by thousands of people.

So maybe the fact that this dream came true, a dream many people told me was unrealistic and I shouldn’t get above myself, means the one I have now could too. And that dream is for our world to be at peace. For everyone, everywhere, to open their hearts and minds and embrace the differences between us rather than be suspicious of them. For everyone to see that no matter what country we were born in, the colour of our skin, the gender of the bodies we live in, the things we believe in, or don’t, we are all one human family and we should love not hate, celebrate not destroy.

In the past twenty-eight years, Mr Saint and I have travelled to thirty-five countries and lived in three of them for several years each. Everywhere we've been, I've witnessed so many people already living this dream — welcoming everyone for who they are, meeting the world with open hearts.

So, it seems to me that this dream can come true, just like my other ones have. And I know, I'd rather hold this dream in my heart and do whatever I can, in my tiny sphere of influence, to live it, than add my voice to the endless cycles of war and division, greed and lust for power that fill our history books and our news feeds. Love and light will win. I have to keep believing that. I keep seeing evidence that it’s already happening. What's your dream?

With love and peace and unity,

Amanda 💙

Come write the love and light with me

Short Story Club A six-month exploration of the short story form — reading widely, writing boldly and discovering what this extraordinary form can hold. Starts 1st June 2026. Join the club.

Writing the Bardo Six months of writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra to help you move through life’s transitions with an open and courageous heart. Application deadline 8th June 2026. Find out more.

Zoom Workshops Drop-in sessions where we write together, explore craft and find our way deeper into the page. One weekend every month and included with my paid subscriptions or just book and come along. See what’s coming up.

Journalling Courses Self-paced PDF courses using the transformative power of reflective writing to help you release limiting beliefs, cultivate self-compassion and find peace and meaning as you age. Download and work at your own pace, in your own time. Browse the courses.

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