You Were Made to Inhale Too

Minnesota pays $6.88 in federal taxes for every $1.00 it receives back in direct federal support.

I wrote that line in an article a few weeks ago about what Operation Metro Surge is doing to the collective chakra system of my home state.

We give $6.88. We take back $1.00. And for a very long time, we called that virtue.

Minnesotans are genuinely, beautifully, extraordinarily good at pouring love out.

And we are exceptionally BAD at receiving. When someone tries to pour something back into us, we wave it off.

“Oh no, we’re fine.”

“Take that to someone who really needs it.”

“I couldn’t possibly.”

Minnesota might be the most over-giving, over-exhaling community I’ve ever known. We show up with hot dish, and we pour and give and hold space and stay late and say yes, always yes, to everyone else.

And, somewhere in all that beautiful generosity, we forgot how to receive.

So many of the sensitive souls I work with — writers, healers, creatives, women who hold enormous space for others — have a version of the same $6.88 to $1.00 problem. They give. Beautifully, generously, sometimes recklessly. They undercharge, over-deliver, apologize for their prices, talk themselves out of raises, pour everything into work they love and then quietly go home and freak out about never having or even being enough.

This is exactly what most of us were taught about money, too.

Give it. Spend it on others. Don’t be greedy. Don’t ask for too much. Don’t let people think you care about it. Don’t charge what you’re worth because someone might think you’re in it for the money.

We became exhalers. And money, like love, needs someone willing to inhale too.

Receiving is not greed.

The heart chakra, in the language I use, is designed to give and receive all day long. Inhaling and exhaling. Pumping in and pumping out. When the rhythm tips too far toward the exhale, the whole system starts to starve.

We need to learn how to inhale.

I watched this happen with Alicia. She came to the Abundant Money Mindset program seriously considering bankruptcy as an actual plan forward. The debt had been in the room with her so long she’d stopped fighting it. She told us she couldn’t fully show up to her own life because of the weight of it. Nine weeks later, she found a 401k she’d forgotten existed, took a loan against it, and paid off four high-interest credit cards.

“I’ve completely untied my finances from my worth. My debt said absolutely nothing about my value as a person. That is the biggest thing I’m taking away.”

She wasn’t bad with money. She had a leaky heart chakra and a story she’d been living from that said the debt was evidence of something broken in her.

There was Megan, moving into private practice as a therapist, experiencing what she called crippling fear every night about whether she could survive financially on her own. She came in convinced it was a money problem.

“I realize now the terror was never really about the money. Taking care of my nervous system made me calmer through the whole process. The program uncovered patterns I didn’t even know were there.”

The panic was her root chakra screaming questions it had been asking since long before she ever opened a practice: am I safe? do I have enough? will I be okay on my own?

And Mike, who described a poverty mindset that ran like a background track without his permission — the voice that said struggle is noble, choosing the cheapest option is responsible, this is just how it is for people like us.

“Now when the old pattern starts, I catch myself and think: that’s the autoplay again. I don’t have to follow it.”

What I’ve come to understand, after years of this work, is that your relationship with money is never just about money. It is about every place in your life where you learned it wasn’t safe to want things. Where you learned that love had to be earned through giving and could be taken away if you asked for too much. Where you watched the adults around you handle scarcity with silence, with rage, with avoidance, with white-knuckled control — and you absorbed all of it before you had words for any of it.

Amanda writes about exactly this. The stories formed before we have language for them. The ones that live in the body. In the jaw that tightens when the invoice is due. In the apology that sneaks into your pricing email. In the reflexive “oh no, I couldn’t” when abundance tries to find you.

Minnesota, through Operation Metro Surge and the invasion of ICE officers on our streets, is being forced, by circumstance, to learn how to receive. To let support come toward us without flinching. To stop insisting it’s fine when it isn’t.

Most of us don’t have an occupation of federal forces to force the lesson.

We have to choose it.

The Abundant Money Mindset program is where I’ve been doing that choosing alongside others who are ready to do it too. It’s nine weeks of ancestral story work, nervous system healing, and real financial education — the kind that doesn’t require you to become a different person, just a more honest one. We work with a financial strategist who can look at actual numbers with you without shaming you for what’s there, and we do the inner work that makes the practical work finally stick.

It’s for sensitive souls who give $6.88 and take back $1.00 and have been calling it virtue for long enough.

