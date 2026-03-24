Hi Mindful Writers, I’m delighted to welcome Elly Marie (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈 with a guest post today. I first met Elly Marie here on Substack and then she took a memoir course with me last year before joining the Year of Mindful Writing in 2026. She’s a great writer and a beautiful soul and I’m looking forward to hosting her workshop next month and learning from her how mindfulness has to adapt for neurodivergent folk. Here she’s sharing what inspired her to create it. Before we dive in, just want to say a huge thank you to all who have donated to my fundraiser to support the 75% scholarship I’ve been awarded to complete the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program. My gratitude is immense. If you have the means and can contribute too, it would mean the world to me. Part 1 of the training starts in just 6 days: The Power of Awareness with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield is a 7-week in-depth mindfulness training program that will help me take the next step in my personal and spiritual evolution, and bring it all to you so that together we can create the world we want to see with the stories we tell about ourselves and each other. With love, Amanda 💙

You Do Not Have to Sit Still to Find Your Words

Most mindfulness teaching is designed for ‘neurotypical’ or ‘allistic’ brains. When you have an ADHD or autistic brain (or both!) being told to “clear your mind” or “sit still” isn’t just unhelpful, it can feel impossible. Sometimes even unsafe.

I taught and practiced Buddhist based mindfulness and meditation for many years. What I had not realised is that I naturally changed the instructions to suit my neurodivergent and mentally ill brain (I also have bipolar disorder). I never sat still, I gently moved my glutes, often rocked back and forth and quietly played with my bracelets.

When I took courses on adapting science backed mindfulness practices to neurodivergent minds, I found that the science confirmed what I was already practicing alongside new tools to add to the belt. Now I teach mindfulness and meditation to groups who have long term mental health diagnoses. I always work with individual experiences to help them develop a practice that works for them.

The Silence Problem

One of the many things they do not mention about meditation when you are neurodivergent is that silence and stillness can trigger anxiety and panic. Clearing your mind when your thoughts move at light speed,or your mind refuses to form images at all (hello, aphantasia) isn’t calming, it is frustrating at the very least.

Autistic and ADHD brains are often wired for stimulation and connection. We use thinking as a regulation tool. Movement helps us focus. Novelty increases our dopamine naturally. This is not a flaw in how we practice mindfulness, it is crucial feedback about how we need to adapt it.

What Mindfulness Really Is About

Mindfulness is not about clearing your mind. It’s not being physically or mentally still. It is paying attention to your present experience. Not changing it. Not judging it. That is it.

Which means if you need to move, move. If you need to fidget, fidget. If your thoughts are racing, that is information about how your awareness is working right now. There is no wrong way to have a brain. For writers, especially neurodivergent writers, this changes everything.

The Writing Problem

If you are neurodivergent and you write (or want to write), you have probably met some version of these struggles.

Executive function challenges that make deadlines feel like existential threats.

Time blindness about how long editing actually takes.

The paradox of hyperfocus (where you lose three hours to a paragraph) versus easy distraction (where you cannot stay with a sentence for three minutes).

Sensory overwhelms from noise, light, or clutter.

Emotional regulation issues such as perfectionism, rejection sensitivity dysphoria, pathological demand avoidance.

The exhausting work of translating non-linear, fast, associative thinking into linear sentences.

And underneath all of it: the knowledge that your energy and motivation fluctuate wildly, often without warning, and you have to somehow build a writing practice around that uncertainty.

Traditional productivity advice does not work for brains like ours (I should know - I set up a productivity training business once - yeah that failed as unsurprisingly and it did not make me productive!) and neither does traditional mindfulness teaching.

When mindfulness is adapted for neurodivergent brains that is a different story.

The Flow Window

One of the frameworks I teach in the workshop is something I call the Flow Window. It’s based on understanding how neurodivergent brains move through energy and arousal states. There is overstimulation (racing thoughts, anxiety, sensory overload). There is understimulation (fatigue, boredom, shutdown). And somewhere in between is your flow window, that wonderful sweet spot where your brain feels safe, your body feels balanced, and your attention feels free.

Neurodivergent brains often move through these zones more quickly than neurotypical ones, or have narrower flow windows. That is not a flaw. It is just different wiring.

Mindfulness helps you notice which zone you’re in. Then you can gently adjust, using movement, breath, sensory tools, or compassionate awareness to expand your flow window over time. This is where writing happens naturally. Not because you’re forcing yourself into productivity, but because you’re working with your brain instead of against it.

Safety First

Before I teach anyone any mindfulness practice, I name this clearly: mindfulness and meditation are not safe practices for everyone all of the time. If you are dealing with recent significant life events, traumas, or have a history of negative reactions to meditation you need to be aware of that going in. This is not about fear; it is about informed consent.

In the workshop, we build in grounding practices. Cameras are optional. Movement is welcome. weighted blankets, fidget toys, pets, all fine. You can participate with audio off and use text chat if that feels safer. There is no requirement to share, no “one true way,” and no judgment about what works or does not work for you.

Mindfulness for neurodivergent brains and those of us with mental health conditions has to start with the understanding that we are not broken versions of neurotypical people. We are just wired differently. And the practices have to adapt to us.

The Workshop

Mindfulness for Neurodivergent Writers is a workshop I originally created for WestWord, and I am bringing it to The Mindful Writer community because I know many of you will appreciate it and find it useful.

We spend time on:

Understanding mindfulness through a neurodivergent lens

Safety considerations and grounding techniques

Three practical activities paired with writing reflections

The Flow Window framework for recognising and working with your energy states

How to adapt mindfulness to help your actual writing practice

It is not about fixing yourself. It’s about understanding how your specific brain works, and building a writing practice, and a mindfulness practice, that honours that.

Buy a ticket

I’ll be sharing more about this work through my Substack, Neuro Nirvana Collective, where I write about neurodivergence, mindfulness, and the messy, non-linear path of building practices that actually work for brains like ours.

You do not have to sit still to find your words. You just have to show up as you are.

Elly Marie is AuDHD with 25 years of mindfulness and meditation practice. She writes at Neuro Nirvana Collective and creates workshops and community spaces for neurodivergent folks navigating creativity, wellness, and what it means to work with your brain instead of against it.

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