Hi Mindful Writers,

In my latest Liminal Writing Live conversation, I was finally joined by Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram who writes Remembering Self. We’ve known each other on Substack for ages and have been trying to get together live for almost that whole time.

Shruthi shared with us how she wrote at school, then lost touch with it until August 2020, when she found Medium and started writing again. She said it felt like coming back to herself. At first she wrote from a lot of pent-up anger about the way women are treated. Writing let her feel all of it, and the grief beneath the anger too. I shared how I did the same with my second novel, Remember Tomorrow, pouring in the fury and grief I’d had to suppress about what we’re doing to our world when working as an environmental journalist. As Shruthi put it, you can’t hide from yourself on paper.

She told us how her spiritual journey began with a dream of Vishnu, who had been her friend since childhood, and woke with the words “find the answer” ringing in her head. For a long time she only wrote about parts of what was happening to her, until she came fully out of the spiritual closet and started writing about everything. She said that was liberating. Writing helped her understand she wasn’t a weirdo and connected her with people who could guide her through it. We both feel Substack is where we finally found people like us.

We also talked about the characters who come to me to tell their stories, and the novel whose characters haven’t returned to me since my homelessness upheaval last year. Shruthi tuned into their energy live, and her advice was not to set any expectations of how they might come back.

Then we turned to the fear of being judged when we share our work. I told Shruthi how terrified I was in the week my first novel came out, way back in April 2016, when I couldn’t separate my sense of worth from my writing. I’m happy to say I don’t feel any of that now! Shruthi has never feared being seen in her writing, but she protects her space, and still prefers her family not to subscribe to her Subtack.

We ended on something Shruthi said: what got you here won’t get you there.

I hope you enjoy catching up with this conversation as much as I enjoyed having it.

With love,

Amanda 💙

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