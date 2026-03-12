Hi Mindful Writers,

Yesterday I held the first writing hour for the Writing Sangha, the women’s community I launched last month year. Three of us were there, writing together, and it was a really lovely time.

Unlike a workshop where I’m teaching, in these writing hours I write too. I arrived without a plan for the prompts. Instead, I sat with what I sensed was alive for us — what was in the room, what was alive in the world, what felt like it needed to move — and the prompts arose from that. HOME. HEART. CONNECTION.

We wrote for ten minutes to each prompt and then we read what we’d written out loud to each other. No critique — just listening and receiving. The same way of being with our words that I first developed in the Mindful Writing Marathons I ran for a couple of years.

I wanted to share what I wrote here, unedited, apart from a couple of sentences added in the Home section as I typed it up from my handwritten notes and these elements came to me to be shared. Because this is at the heart of mindful writing — not always working toward a goal or a finished piece, not striving for perfect sentences, but turning up to the page and following what’s alive. Letting the writing take you somewhere you didn’t know you needed to go. Letting it reveal what you need to explore.

HOME

Home is such an evocative word. It has such deep meaning for people. A homeland, a hometown, the home you grew up in, the homes you make for yourself when you leave.

I don’t feel like I’ve ever had a home in the sense that everyone thinks of it like. The longest I’ve ever lived in one house is five years and that was from age one to six. By the time I was sixteen I had lived in six houses. Since then it’s been a life of constant moving and in the twenty-seven years we’ve been together, the longest me and Mr Saint have lived in a house is two and a half years. I have lost count of how many rental homes we’ve had and how many houses we’ve sat in the past thirteen years since we became of no fixed abode. How many Airbnbs, how many hotel rooms and hostels.

So I’ve had to find home within myself, within my marriage. And now, I feel at home pretty much anywhere I find myself, to a degree.

But me and Mr Saint have always had this dream of a house on a hill close to the sea and the mountains and the forest where I write and teach and he grows our food. We have a dog, or two, and nice land full of trees and all is well.

But we can’t afford to live that dream in our homeland so we keep going off to places we can afford to live it thinking we’ll make that life there. But we never stay and we’re always drawn back to the shores of the UK, we both feel the pull of the landscape that lives in our hearts and the robins and the deer and the mossy woods.

HEART

Opening my heart has changed my life, changed me, changed everything about how I walk through the world. But I hadn’t even realised it was closed. Shut away behind the walls I built around it growing up in a damaged and violent family. Walls that could keep it safe from any further hurt. Walls that had locked the bad memories in so deep I’d forgotten they were there. Until I remembered. And the remembering tore up through me and smashed those walls to pieces. The pain was raw, intense, cleansing. The remembering happened a decade ago now and bit-by-bit, day-by-day, since then my heart has grown to love being free from those walls. It’s felt safer and safer to show itself in everything I do. It’s gone from being a shrivelled-up walnut trapped in a cage to a huge, pulsing, singing, dancing, laughing and loving neon love heart leading the way through my life. It keeps growing all the time and now it is no longer contained in my body alone. It’s reaching out and embracing its connection to everyone and everything in the entire cosmos. There’s no going back now. Whatever hurts come, and I know there will of course be many, me and my heart can take it without locking ourselves away again.

CONNECTION

When the world gets too much, when I find it hard to hold the light alongside the darkness, it’s remembering the connections in my life that help me to find the balance again. The connection with my husband that grows stronger every year. The connections with my friends, old, new, forgotten, virtual and flesh that bring me love, laughter, grief, insights and a glimpse into lives I will never live. The connection with all the beautiful dogs and cats I have looked after during the past thirteen years. They live in my heart forever. My connection with my heart, my inner world, my higher self. With the sun and the stars and the moon and the rain and the wind and the sea and the trees. With all of the people I’ve met and those I haven’t yet. The further I walk along this path I find myself on, I know that everyone and everything is connected. What affects one will eventually affect all, in some way, big or small.

I’m going to keep these writing hour pieces in a folder, just as I did with the Mindful Marathon writings, and return to them now and then to see what themes are emerging and what might want to grow into something more.

If you’d like to try these prompts yourself, set a timer for ten minutes for each one and just write — don’t overthink it, don’t plan, just follow the first thing that comes and keep going from there.

HOME

HEART

CONNECTION

I’d love to read what comes up for you if you’d like to share in the comments.

And if writing in community like this calls to you, the Writing Sangha is a women-only monthly membership where we write, share, and support each other on the path. You can find out more and join us here.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Write with me

I have a Zoom workshop this weekend.

Writing the Paradox — Stories That Hold Opposites

Saturday 14 March, 3–4.30pm GMT | Zoom

The most powerful truths rarely fit neatly into one category — and the most powerful writing doesn’t try to force them there. Drawing on Taoist wisdom and quantum thinking, this workshop explores how to write narratives, both personal and fictional, that embrace contradiction rather than resolve it. Buy your ticket here.

And applications are open for the Mindful Novel Course, starting in May. Deadline to apply is April 27th.

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