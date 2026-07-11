Hi Mindful Writers,

Nobody came live for this workshop that’s included with paid membership! When you offer replays this can be a problem, as can sunny summer days meaning everyone wants to be outside rather than indoors looking at a screen and I don’t blame them. So rather than talk to myself, I’m bringing you what I had planned as a post instead for you to use in your own time.

It’s all about writing from the in-between, which is a bit of an obsession of mine lately! And that’s because I’m discovering that thresholds are where the most interesting writing lives.

The moment between sleeping and waking. The season between one life and another. The writing that sits in not-knowing rather than reaching for resolution. We tend to rush through these in-between spaces — in life and on the page — as though they are simply gaps to cross on the way to somewhere more substantial.

This is an invitation to slow down and inhabit that liminal time and space instead. To write from the edge, to explore transition and uncertainty as rich territory rather than something to fix. Drawing on Taoist wisdom around flow, impermanence, and the value of not-knowing it will ask you to write three times, from three different thresholds.

Whether you’re working with memoir, personal essay, fiction, or life writing of any kind, I hope this helps you find the creative power in what hasn’t settled yet.