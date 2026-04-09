The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Susan Wadds (Deepam)'s avatar
Susan Wadds (Deepam)
2d

The world we’ve known keeps fraying at the seams - that really stuck with me. What a remarkable transition in your life! I can’t even begin to imagine how that resets your whole interior version of yourself.

Thank you so much for sharing.

I also explore identity in my work. The real essential identity of who we are beyond gender, race, nationality, etc., etc.

The question of what makes us who we are continues to captivate me, so your piece really resonated.

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Jeannie Ewing's avatar
Jeannie Ewing
2d

Wow, Amanda, I feel honored to be mentioned here with other writers I admire deeply. Thank you for that nod. You are doing worthy work, and it is a privilege to be walking this journey alongside you.

Your recent Note, and this essay today, reminded me of a book I finished not long ago called "The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are." It's not a memoir, more part biography and part research. The author traces three people who did DNA testing and had these epic trajectories of finding lost family - some who were welcomed, others who were rejected. While not explicitly expository, I think she did a great job of showcasing the complexities of this cultural trend to do a DNA swab on an ancestry site that actually can become quite more than we expected.

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