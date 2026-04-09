Image by me. The Southwest Coast Path, Devon, UK.

Hi Mindful Writers,

In Tibetan Buddhism the bardo is the intermediate, transitional state between death and rebirth — the interval between one experience ending and the next beginning. I have been writing my way through the bardo my whole life. Finding my way from one version of me to the next, from one way of living to the next, from one friendship to the next.

A couple of weeks ago I reached a significant bardo state. On Friday 27th March I opened my email inbox in the morning to discover a message through the Ancestry site from a woman, Tracey, who had just received her DNA results and discovered we are closely related. She’s adopted and looking for her birth family and all she had on her birth certificate was the name of her mother. Did that name mean anything to me?

The name on her birth certificate is the Irish grandmother who I recently traced to claim my Irish ancestry. So Tracey is my aunt. She has three sons. My cousins. And she had also connected with others through the Ancestry site and put me in touch with Jason, whose dad is the dad I never knew’s brother. Then with second and third cousins all across Ireland, Scotland and England. I woke up on Friday morning with no family connections other than my husband and his sisters and I went to bed on Friday night with more family than I knew what to do with. It was surreal and overwhelming. And exciting.

Me, Tracey, and Jason created a WhatsApp group and started chatting then a week later we had a Zoom and then the next day another one. It was as if we’d always known each other. There were no awkward moments and we just chatted. We have been sharing stories and pictures of our lives old and new. Tracey and I look quite alike. I have been transitioning from the state of family disconnection to connection. I have been writing about it all. Meditating on it all. Feeling wonder about it all.

At the same time, the world has been chaotic and noisy and overwhelming. I have been writing about it all, meditating on it all, and praying for peace and strength for us all, as the world we’ve always known starts fraying at the seams. I have been transitioning from a feeling that things will keep carrying on much as they have been to a sense that we are on the cusp of significant change.

And everyday there are more ending and beginnings in every aspect of my life and the only definite is that things will keep changing. I am able to hold it all with more equanimity and peacefulness than I ever was before because I hold it all mindfully, I write about it all, and I accept it all, as it’s pushing things away or wishing things were different that brings suffering.

A couple of months ago I launched The Writing Sangha and it was a new beginning. But it fell apart when the few members that joined left one-by-one due to health reasons. Until there was just one left. I have been having a lovely time getting to know her and hanging out writing together on Tuesdays. But I can’t sustain it for just one person. And nobody else is joining so it’s clearly not the right time for it now. So now it is winding down towards an ending in May.

But something else is beginning in its place. Something that has been born from being in the bardo over and over again. From writing and meditating my way through it. From finding peace and joy in words and connection with other. Writing the Bardo is a new six-month program of writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra to help us move through life’s transitions with an open and courageous heart. I followed my heart when creating it whereas the Writing Sangha came from someone else’s idea. I think the Sangha is a lovely thing but it’s obviously not what I’m meant to be doing right now.

I have been following my heart through other transitions too and for the first time since I became estranged from my mother almost a decade ago, last week I wrote her a letter. Finally sharing my truths of why I stopped contact and wishing her well. A letter I have been knowing I need to write for many months. It feels like a real ending has been reached with the family I grew up in, a family where I never felt I belonged, just as a family I have never known has appeared bringing new and different energy into my life. At the same time as the energy of our world is fading and making way for the whatever comes next to grow.

I don't know what comes next. None of us do. But I know I'll be writing towards it — and I'm glad not to be doing that alone. But doing it here with the incredible community of writers and open-hearted, open-minded, loving souls that I have found on Substack. Here’s especially looking at you Teri Leigh 💜, Megan Youngmee, Don Boivin, Shoshana Helman and Jeannie Ewing who always brighten my day with your words and way of being in the world.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Write with me

Mindful Novel Course A heart and character-centred approach to writing your novel to create a story that connects rather than divides. Application deadline: 27th April 2026. Learn more.

Writing the Bardo Six months of writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra to help you move through life’s transitions with an open and courageous heart. Application deadline 8th June 2026. Find out more.

Year of Mindful Writing A year-long journey of writing, mindfulness and community — showing up to the page with intention, curiosity and joy. Applications open September 2026. Info here.

Mindful Mentoring One-to-one support for your writing life bringing presence, craft and deep listening to wherever you are on your path. Currently full. Applications open September 2026. Explore mentoring options.

Zoom Workshops Drop-in sessions where we write together, explore craft and find our way deeper into the page. One weekend every month. See what’s coming up.

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