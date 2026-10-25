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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human. This week is all about the power of words.

The words in the stories we tell ourselves in our heads have great power to create our reality and the ones we use in our writing, have the power to convey emotion, atmosphere, character and themes. This is true whether we are writing fiction or creative nonfiction.

Every story is different and I have found I need to take that into account too when I come to the final editing stages, which is where I really drill down into the words and sentences. When I’m writing fiction, sometimes the language is very driven by the narrative voice of a character, very occasionally in my flash fictions I have used an omniscient narrator and then the word choices I make are closely connected to the feeling of the story.

When I’m writing creative nonfiction, it’s my voice and my life I’m writing about but I still pay close attention to the language, the rhythms, the feelings that are conveyed by the words I choose.

In Write Here and Now: The Writing Teacher’s Guide to Finding the Zen in Their Pen, Dan Tricarico says:

“When you’re a heart surgeon you can’t approximate. You can’t cut in the almost right place. You have no choice but to have a steady hand and be precise with your work. Same if you’re an engineer. Design a bridge or a spaceship with specifications that are close but not exact, and the spaceship crashes and the bridge collapses. In those cases it’s easy to tell when you weren’t precise enough because it’s often a matter of life and death.



Precision in writing is also critical. As in most communication, it’s important that we practice saying exactly what we mean. There is no room for mush-mouthed beating around the bush, when thoughts, relationships, and sometimes even lives hang in the balance. Even if our only goal is to get a higher grade on our How to Kill a Mockingbird essay, we must learn not to approximate our thoughts, but to take the time and make the effort to find the words that express exactly what is in our hearts and minds.”

Since starting to work closely with Teri Leigh 💜 over the past couple of years (she is now my co-guide for the Year of Mindful Writing and I host a writing session once a month for her Creator Retreat) and learning in more depth how the sounds of individual letters have a huge influence too, I have become much more aware of how it’s every part of the word that is important, not just the word as a whole.

For me, this precision, this seeking of the exact words to express thoughts and feelings, tone and atmosphere, is a big part of a mindful writing practice. This is especially true when writing fiction as often when I edit people’s stories for them, I point out that the character wouldn’t use certain words or speak in certain ways. That the language being deployed in the story isn’t true to the narrator’s voice. This happens a lot when people use child narrators, but also for adult narrators too.

Mindful fiction editing

I thought I’d share some examples from one of my own flash fictions, Time Tide, which was published by Ellipsis Zine many years ago.

Time Tide 70.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This story started from a writing prompt and I had just the opening image of a woman who has a clock appear in her lip and I didn’t think the story was going to go anywhere.

But for weeks afterwards, this woman kept coming back to me and her story started filling out in my head.

She told me her name was Ava and her and her long-term lover, Ned, were surfers living most of the year in their camper van and driving around to the best surf beaches. That they did odd-jobs and bar/retail/waiting jobs to get by and were fascinated by ancient Egypt. That they sometimes liked to get stoned after they surfed at sunset and then lie on the sand and look at the stars.

I knew then that something had happened to keep them apart and that the story had to start sad and somehow she needed me to bring them back together before it was too late, which is why the clock had appeared in her lip when I wrote to the prompt.

After a few days, I realised that Ned had an accident when surfing and almost drowned. That he’d never woken up after being rescued.

So when I had written a complete draft of this story and then edited it several times until I was sure that the story was right, I did the final mindful edits for just the right words.

What I find interesting is that I knew so much more about Ava and Ned than actually appeared in the finished story. But that knowledge still influenced the language I chose.

Some examples from my mindful fiction editing

The opening of the story changed from the clock in her lip just having images on it to:

Tiny hands whir around a clock face covered in what look like hieroglyphics.

I chose hieroglyphics because of Ava and Ned’s fascination with ancient Egypt. The reader doesn’t need to know about that part of their lives, but my understanding of who they were informed the imagery I used.