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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human.

Last week we had the first of the writing sessions that are now included with your membership (replay coming soon as my WiFi has been broken since a big storm 10 days ago and the engineer has just been out this morning and fixed it so I can download things again!) and we looked at the Metal element in Taoist thought and Traditional Chinese Medicine, as that’s the element for this season.

This week I want to stay with Metal a little longer as it has much to teach us about our writing and our lives. In When Wood Becomes Water: Chinese Medicine in Every Day Life, Gail Reichstein says:

“Gold, jewels and crystals evoke the symbol of Metal in myths and fairy tales around the world. A prize of immeasurable value, treasure is the reason for every quest and the goal of every hero. The Holy Grail, the dragon's treasure, and the philosopher's gold are all versions of the same tale: the search for something uncorrupted.”

Whatever kind of treasure we think we’re seeking in this life — a bigger home, a book deal, more money, more subscribers — what I have come to realise is that the real treasure is self-knowledge, wisdom, and freedom from fear. At the spiritual heart of Metal is the belief that everyone has the right to exist in freedom and pursue their dreams. Which is how I have been trying to live my life for the longest time. With varying degrees of success!

As well as being associated with seasons, each day moves through the elemental cycle too. In the cycle of a day, Metal is late afternoon and evening, when we return home after a busy day and have the time and mental space to move along the path towards being a wiser, more self-aware human. In a human life, it’s the years from late middle age onwards when we become more settled in our ways, our thinking, and often our chairs as our bodies become less supple! All of which is in line with the unbending nature of metal.

It’s also when many of us seek a more spiritual path and begin to process all we have experienced. Often this new spiritual awareness comes with an effort to overcome any residual feelings of guilt, shame or unworthiness left over from childhood trauma, religious indoctrinations and social conditioning. At the heart of the Metal element is wisdom and it's at this stage of life where we typically process all we have experienced and come to a greater, more nuanced, understanding of ourselves, others, and our place in the world. Of course, there will always be those who go all the way through their life without ever reflecting and becoming wiser.

Metal is also associated with grief, one of the hardest emotions for us humans to bear. It’s common to ignore it or suppress it, to keep a “stiff upper lip” and not admit to others, or ourselves, how deep it runs. And while the loss of a loved one brings the deepest grief, we grieve over other things too. We mourn the loss of our dreams, our younger selves, the injustices we feel, the home we loved and left.

Metal is also associated with the stage of relationships where they break down. Friends fall out, lovers split up, or someone dies. It’s also the point where we become truly adult and separate psychologically from our parents, which for many people doesn’t come until much later in life as we process what happened in our childhoods.

Suppressing grief long-term leads to numbness, so that we never fully feel any emotion, happy or sad. When Metal is in balance, we can face our grief, process it, and come out the other end stronger. We no longer pretend it isn’t there, or that feeling it is a weakness. We can live alongside it, and in feeling it properly, really feel all the other emotions that being human brings too.

In our bodies, metal governs the lungs, drawing in air and refining it, and our sense of smell too. It’s the part of us that knows when something is fresh or rotten, when there’s smoke where there shouldn’t be. That same discernment helps us make sense of all we experience and metal is also associated with judgement and our ability to discern and make sense of the myriad of experiences that we have each day. When metal gets out of balance, the judgemental side of it can become destructive. People become self-righteous and overly judgemental of others, which leads to punishments and retributions, or they may turn that judgement on themselves.

When we look around at our world today and the divisions and hatred that are being stoked up for others, it seems that metal is out of balance. And as we seek to live and write more mindfully, we can use our words and way of being in the world to try and counterbalance that and promote peace and unity instead.

In my own life, I have been going through a stage of letting go of the nomadic life I have been leading for thirteen years as I try to find a longterm home in my homeland. But knowing that at the same time as I let that way of life go, I need to carry with me all that those years taught me about living lightly, attachment, and separation.