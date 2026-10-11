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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human. This week we’re thinking about, and writing about, rules. Ones that help, ones that hinder, and ones that are always going to get broken.

When I first started going to creative writing classes in 2009 to start my first novel, I couldn’t believe how many rules there were to be a “proper” fiction writer. Write every day, always have a notepad and pen with you, choose a genre and always write in that, show don’t tell at all times, read everything aloud, don’t use adverbs, only ever use said as the dialogue tag, know your audience and write for them, have a dedicated writing space. The list goes on and on.

I broke every single one of them.

I have been a working writer for most of my working life and there was no way on earth that after a full day’s work writing articles that I was then going to sit down and start writing fiction in the evening. Nor was I going to get up at 4am to write fiction before I started writing non-fiction for the day. Despite breaking this rule, I have managed to write and publish two novels, a novella-in-flash, and hundreds of flash fictions and short stories.

I didn’t find any of those rules for fiction writing helpful and I don’t feel bad for breaking them. But I do think some rules are good to live by.

These are my self-imposed rules for living in a way that works for me:

Be kind to yourself and others

Do what you can to help people

Don’t eat animals

Do yoga every day

Go to bed early

Meditate daily

Only drink alcohol on the weekends and holidays

What are your self-imposed rules for living? I’d love to hear them.

But even though I have given myself these rules to live by, I try not to give myself a hard time if I break them. Last month it was my birthday and friends came to stay for a few days, so I didn’t go to bed early or do yoga every day while they were visiting. And that’s okay. I just picked those things back up when they left. I think that’s the key with rules, knowing when it doesn’t matter if you don’t stick to them rigidly, and knowing that some of them can just be ignored completely.

Chapter 19 of the Tao Te Ching (Stephen Mitchell translation) tells us:

Throw away holiness and wisdom,

and people will be a hundred times happier.

Throw away morality and justice,

and people will do the right thing.

Throw away industry and profit,

and there won’t be any thieves. If these three aren’t enough,

just stay at the center of the circle

and let all things take their course.

So although I am not throwing these things away, I am holding all the rules of life, both those imposed by others and those I give to myself, very lightly and doing the right thing day-by-day. Living by my own code, not giving myself a hard time when I don’t get everything right (most of the time anyway, sometimes I slip back into my old self-berating ways but I don’t stay there for as long anymore), and reminding myself over and over that everything in this human life we’re living has just been made up by someone else. So I try not to take anything too seriously anymore.

I haven’t written any fiction in almost two years now and do I think that’s because I didn’t abide by the rules I was told when I was first starting out?