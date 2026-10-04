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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human. This week we’re thinking about, and writing about, the ways we’re conditioned to believe we should live by our families and societies, and whether they are really what we want.

When I was growing up the narrative I was living inside told me that I had to:

go to school and work hard;

then leave and get a job;

then find a husband, marry him and buy a house close to my parents;

have some kids and stay at home with them until they went to secondary school;

go back to work and stay there until retirement age;

retire and sit around waiting to die.

Added in to that, because of my dysfunctional family life, was the added duty of being on call for my mother’s demands at all times. I also shouldn’t get above my station with my wild ideas about being a writer and travelling the world.

But no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t fit into this version of a life. I did try to do bits of it. I didn’t work hard at school as I was troubled because of the multilayered abuse happening in my home, and I was in need of help that never came. I did get many different jobs, none of which I really enjoyed.

Then I got a husband too but not because I should but because I fell in love with him. We didn’t have kids or buy a house near my parents, or anywhere. Instead we’ve been on many adventures together all around the world and I became a writer; I left the world of jobs behind completely in 2010 and went my own way as a freelancer and then from 2012 on, running my own creative business helping others to write and get their work published. And I have no plans to retire at the specified age, as I love what I do and aim to carry on doing it well into my old age.

What about you? What are the stories you inherited about how you should live? Are you living them, or have you broken free of that narrative and started writing your own?

Sometimes it is so hard to know that we’re living inside a narrative that others wrote for us. It took me a really long time to recognise the multilayered story of life I had inherited from my family and society was one I didn’t want. And I didn’t recognise all the layers at once. It’s been a gradual peeling away since I was in my twenties, and it’s still going on now in my fifties. A question I use to guide my own reflections about the things I am doing in life, is: Am I doing this because I really want to, or because I think I should?

Because I’m not saying that the narrative written by society isn’t right for everyone. Just that it wasn’t right for me. It was making me anxious and unhappy trying to live that life. But it is right for many as I know lots of people who do live it who are very happy.