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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human.

This week we’re looking at the concept of freedom in our writing and in our lives. Freedom has been on my mind as I watched the blue wave wash across the US and it seemed that freedoms recently stolen are going to be reclaimed. As I prepare to let go of the freedom of a nomadic life and embrace different freedoms having a home will bring. As I work my way through the Artist’s Way course and discover I have the freedom for my writing practice to be whatever it wants to be now and it doesn’t have to fit in the fiction writer box I thought it did. My words can be, and are, so much more than that.

“Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better.” — Albert Camus

I love this idea. The freedoms we have, and I am blessed indeed that my life is filled with so many, are a chance for us to be better. Better at what? At being a human? At writing? I think it’s whatever we want it to be. How about you?

Since I freed myself from the world of work and jobs and rental houses and bills, I have become better at many things. I am better at being present, being kinder to myself and others, at accepting what is, being healthier, finding time to do nothing and to do the things I really want to.

So by not fitting myself into boxes I was never made for, I did become better in many ways and also many things didn’t turn out well or how I wanted them to. But I learned a lot from both of those parts of my path and learned to embrace my inner punk.

“To me, punk rock is the freedom to create, freedom to be successful, freedom to not be successful, freedom to be who you are. It's freedom.” — Patti Smith

I think Patti Smith’s words are so true. We are all punks deep inside but life and conditioning and expectations mean we bury our punkness so deep we forget we had it in the first place.

So this week, I’m asking you to dig around inside of you and reconnect with your inner punk and find out its deepest longings for your life. Here are some of the things my inner punk wants to do:

