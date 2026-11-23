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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human.

This week’s inspiration is faith.

I got to have Faith, as George Michael (who I loved since the Wham days when I was a little girl!) said. He didn’t specify in what though. For me faith used to be associated with organised religion, which I was forced to be a part of when I was in primary school. But I refused to go to church as I got older as I couldn’t connect with the Christian God judging us all and that we were all inherently bad. Nor the Catholic one my Nana believed in. So by the time I was in secondary school (high school for all my American friends) I no longer had anything to do with religion.

But I have faith in many things. I have faith that the sun will rise each morning and set each night. I have faith that despite how the world is, we will be okay. I have faith that the reason our societies are crumbling and the old ways are breaking down is because they need to. They’re not fair, they’re not right, they’re not the way. I have faith that when they have gone, despite the bumpy ride we have to go on to get there, the bumpy ride that we are already on, that the communities that are left will be fairer, kinder, more aligned with the way.

I remember seeing the Hopi prophecy rock and listening to a Hopi elder share its meaning about the two paths that humanity is taking. The top path where we have become disconnected from the things that matter and who we really are. The bottom path where life is simpler, slower, less consumed with material things. That path carried on all the way round the rock until it met the beginning again. It never ends. The top path ended abruptly.

I have faith that whatever comes to pass, is what is meant to. I have faith that whatever comes to pass, there will always still be love. I have faith that I am loved now and I will be then. I have faith that you are loved now and you will be then.

A lot of the faith I have stems from my underlying faith in humanity. Because I believe that despite all the ways they try to divide us and make us believe that others are out to get us, most of us, the vast majority of us, almost all of us, are actually all about love.

Here are just a couple of examples of why I believe in love and humanity.