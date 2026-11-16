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Dear Sangha Friend,

Welcome to your weekly writing inspiration designed to get you exploring how you live, love, write and be a human.

This week we’re thinking about change, as I am just about to make a huge change in my life and end the way I have been living for thirteen years, and I am always sharing in many posts about how everything changes all the time.

I went back to The Heart of Buddha’s Teaching by Thich Nhat Hanh to remind myself of what wisdom he had to impart. This short extract is from the start of Chapter 18.

“The Three Dharma Seals (Dharma mudra) are impermanence (anitya), nonself (anatman), and nirvana. Any teaching that does not bear these Three Seals cannot be said to be a teaching of the Buddha. The First Dharma Seal is impermanence. The Buddha taught that everything is impermanent — flowers, tables, mountains, political regimes, bodies, feelings, perceptions, mental formations, and consciousness. We cannot find anything that is permanent. Flowers decompose, but knowing this does not prevent us from loving flowers. In fact, we are able to love them more because we know how to treasure them while they are still alive. If we learn to look at a flower in a way that impermanence is revealed to us, when it dies, we will not suffer. Impermanence is more than an idea. It is a practice to help us touch reality. When we study impermanence, we have to ask, “Is there anything in this teaching that has to do with my daily life, my daily difficulties, my suffering?” If we see impermanence as merely a philosophy, it is not the Buddha’s teaching. Every time we look or listen, the object of our perception can reveal to us the nature of impermanence. We have to nourish our insight into impermanence all day long. When we look deeply into impermanence, we see that things change because causes and conditions change. When we look deeply into nonself, we see that the existence of every single thing is possible only because of the existence of everything else. We see that everything else is the cause and condition for its existence. We see that everything else is in it.”

This is particularly helpful to me at this time in my life when I leave behind the vagabond lifestyle of the past thirteen years and attempt to embrace stillness again. I wrote more about leaving this lifestyle behind, and embracing it in the first place, in my new memoir chapter, which is called Untethering. The causes and conditions of my life changed to allow it to happen, and now they have changed again to allow it to end.

This teaching showed me impermanence is definitely not just a philosophy in my life and I have been living an impermanence practice every day since I untethered myself, and even before that. I was living a preparatory untethering time! It also showed me that as I now prepare to re-tether, I shouldn’t expect this to be permanent either.

I’m not permanent and nothing about my life is. Nothing about our world is and now as the rate of change around us accelerates and many things we thought would be a part of it forever are gone, we witness this impermanence all the time. But I don’t think we consciously see it that way. We’re so used to it, it just seems like how life is. Because it is!

What would it mean to set an intention to see it?