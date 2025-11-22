Writing ✍️ Our Way Into Healing - On Reconnecting to Gratitude and Meaning in Our Lives

Hi Mindful Writers, just a quick note to share my first ever Live appearance from yesterday evening as a guest of

. It was fun! And I got to talk about mindful writing and how it changes everything about our relationship with our craft, ourselves, and our world. And how what I’m learning on my Mindfulness Mentoring Training will be woven into my writing teaching and mentoring, and my life.

Thank you to

,

,

, and many others for tuning into mine and Bronce’s chat.

Do let me know if you’d be interested in me hosting Lives myself as I really enjoyed it!

With love,

Amanda 💙

Leave a comment