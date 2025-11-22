The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Writing ✍️ Our Way Into Healing - On Reconnecting to Gratitude and Meaning in Our Lives

A recording from Amanda Saint and Dr. Bronce Rice's live video
Amanda Saint
and
Dr. Bronce Rice
Nov 22, 2025
three painted rocks with words written on them
Photo by Donald Giannatti on Unsplash

Hi Mindful Writers, just a quick note to share my first ever Live appearance from yesterday evening as a guest of

Dr. Bronce Rice
. It was fun! And I got to talk about mindful writing and how it changes everything about our relationship with our craft, ourselves, and our world. And how what I’m learning on my Mindfulness Mentoring Training will be woven into my writing teaching and mentoring, and my life.

Thank you to

Yasmin Chopin
,
Alexey Zaitsev
,
Patti Wohlin
, and many others for tuning into mine and Bronce’s chat.

Do let me know if you’d be interested in me hosting Lives myself as I really enjoyed it!

With love,

Amanda 💙

