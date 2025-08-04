Before we dive into this month’s Writing Sanctuary, I wanted to let you know that bookings are now open for my Compassionate Storytelling course that’s running for the first time in November. It brings together everything I have been writing about here for for the past few year about using our words to create connection with everyone and everything we’re sharing this human experience with, which feels vital when our world is so divided and we are so disconnected from the earth.

Who This Course Is For?

✓ Fiction writers who want to create complex, fully human characters

✓ Memoir writers seeking to tell their truth while honouring the complexity of the real people in their stories

✓ Life writers documenting present-moment experiences and wanting to navigate current times with greater compassion

✓ Any writer who believes stories can heal rather than harm, connect rather than divide

✓ Writers ready to tackle difficult subjects — trauma, conflict, social issues — with both courage and care

Welcome to The Writing Sanctuary

Writing in the Dark: Finding Light in Uncertain Creative Times

I've been thinking a lot lately about what it means to write in the collective darkness that surrounds us. The fear narrative pumped out by the mainstream media 24/7, political upheaval, environment anxiety, social division, and global uncertainty that can make sitting down to write feel almost absurd. What's the point of telling stories when the world feels like it's unraveling?

Yet this is precisely when our words matter most.

Before I stopped reading/watching/listening to the news, which happened gradually then came to a complete stop in 2018 at the height of the Brexit vitriol that tore my home country in two, I would sit at my desk some mornings, scrolling through news that felt increasingly surreal and I noticed a creative paralysis setting in. The overwhelm of information, the weight of problems too large for any individual to solve, the sense that whatever I might write would be inadequate against the magnitude of what's happening in the world.

But I've come to understand that this feeling — this sense of writing in the dark — isn't a creative obstacle. It's an opportunity to write more truthfully, more compassionately, and with deeper intention than ever before.

When the World Feels Too Heavy for Words

There's something that happens to many writers during turbulent times. We either feel compelled to address everything directly — to become commentators and activists through our work (which I did when I started writing my novel, Remember Tomorrow, more on that below) — or we retreat entirely into stories that seem divorced from the reality we’re living in. Both responses are understandable, but I've found that neither truly serves our craft, our wellbeing or our readers.

The urge to become preachy comes from a good place. We want our writing to matter, to make a difference. But when agenda overwhelms story, when characters become mouthpieces rather than fully realised humans, we lose the very thing that makes writing powerful: its ability to help us feel less alone in our complexity.

The retreat into escapism is equally understandable. Sometimes the world feels so heavy that we just want to disappear into other realms entirely. And there's value in stories that offer respite — fiction has always been a place where we can explore possibilities and find refuge. But when our writing becomes completely disconnected from the human experience we're all sharing, it can feel hollow, even to us.

What I've learned through my own practice, and through working with writers navigating these same tensions, is that there's a third way. It requires the same tools we've been exploring throughout this series so far: compassion for ourselves when the news cycle overwhelms our creative energy, mindfulness to stay present with what we're actually experiencing rather than what the media tells us to feel, and the understanding that our stories — whether fiction or non-fiction — have the power to create positive neural pathways and empathy.

The key is finding authentic creative response — not escaping our times, but engaging meaningfully with them through our chosen medium.

Finding Our True Response in Tumultuous Times

Fiction, in particular, has a unique power to illuminate truth through metaphor and story. A novel about characters navigating loss might speak more powerfully to someone living through collective grief than an essay about grief. A fantasy story about power and corruption might reveal insights about current politics more effectively than direct political commentary.

This is what I mean by authentic creative response — writing that emerges from our genuine engagement with the world around us, filtered through our unique creative lens and the themes that burn inside us.

Ursula K. Le Guin is a great example of this.