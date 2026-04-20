The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Workshop Replay: Writing from the Body

April 2026 Mindful Writing Session
Amanda Saint's avatar
Amanda Saint
Apr 20, 2026
∙ Paid
A cozy desk scene with a lit candle and coffee
Photo by Noha Badawi on Unsplash

Hi Mindful Writers,

My monthly mindful writing workshops are now included with paid subscriptions so the replays will be shared each month.

This month’s workshop explored something that sits at the heart of The Mindful Writer’s approach: what happens when we stop asking what do I think about this? and start asking instead what does my body know about this?

This is not a craft workshop in the conventional sense — there are no tools for structure or sentence-level technique here. Instead, it’s an invitation to discover what becomes available in our writing when we drop below the mind and listen to what the body has been holding all along.

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