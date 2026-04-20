Workshop Replay: Writing from the Body

Hi Mindful Writers,

My monthly mindful writing workshops are now included with paid subscriptions so the replays will be shared each month.

This month’s workshop explored something that sits at the heart of The Mindful Writer’s approach: what happens when we stop asking what do I think about this? and start asking instead what does my body know about this?

This is not a craft workshop in the conventional sense — there are no tools for structure or sentence-level technique here. Instead, it’s an invitation to discover what becomes available in our writing when we drop below the mind and listen to what the body has been holding all along.