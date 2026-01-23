Hi Mindful Writers, welcome to my new feature for 2026. While the posts are free for all to read, only the paid members of the community can send in questions for me to answer. These can be about writing craft, mindful living and writing, finding our way and meaning in these time we find ourselves living in, anything and everything that’s on their minds.

Each month, I will also create a short teaching video inspired by the questions I’ve received, which is included at the end for paid subscribers. Time got away from me this month though as I have been so busy with the 2026 Year of Mindful Writing course starting and other teaching and mentoring commitments, so this bit now starts next month! I have written what I was going to say instead at the end.

Many thanks to Shoshana and Michelle this month for their excellent questions.

With love,

Amanda 💙

What is the best way to create structure for a writing project and still maintain the creativity that launched the idea in the first place? I’ve been writing now for years, mostly to mine my own subconscious by responding to prompts. It’s been fun and illuminating, but I’m missing the sense of accomplishment that comes with working towards a goal. I just started reading Libbie Hawker’s book “Take Your Pants Off” and appreciate her clarity around how to create a book outline. But even that approach concerns me, as I fear it will snuff out the creative flow and the joy that writing brings when its destination is unknown. — Shoshana

This is a path I have walked with my own novels: to plan and outline or not to plan and outline? I didn’t even know such an approach existed when I started writing my first novel and just wrote scenes and chapters as they came to me. During the years I was writing that story though, I learned all about how writing novels works. I discovered different structures and how the story arc works across them all, I now knew how character transformation was tied to what happened in the external world of the story, and how vital it was that setting and descriptive writing worked on multiple levels. And a myriad of other elements that feed into the construction of a novel.

So when I set off on the second novel, I applied what I had learned and before I wrote any scenes I created a plot/plan/outline and tried to make the protagonist, Evie, who had been living in my head for a couple of years by then, go along with it. She was having none of it and the writing didn’t go well at all. I had also decided it would be more saleable (as things like that mattered to me then!) if I wrote in third person. She didn’t like that either. So we limped along for several months not really getting anywhere. To the point that I stopped trying.

But she still wanted me to tell her story and it was when I was away teaching at a writing festival a couple of months after giving up, that the flow and the joy returned to me. When I wasn’t teaching, I went to a workshop taught by the author Shelley Harris and the exercises she had us do freed the story for me from the box I had been trying to squeeze it into.

So when I got home, I threw the plan out and the ten thousand or so hollow and clunky words I’d written and started again. In first person. I did what I had done with the first novel and just let the character tell her story through me. But all of the learning I’d done seeped into how that story came out. The first draft naturally had the story and character arc in place, it had layered meaning through the way I’d written the settings, and the first person voice created immediacy and connection in a way the third person hadn't been able to.

I’ve not made a plan or outline since. I connect with the characters that come to me and I let them tell me their story and I write it down. Always in their first person voice. Then when I edit, I bring in all of the craft elements needed to make it a novel that works on a structural, pacing and emotionally resonant level.

So, Shoshana, I’d recommend learning all about the different elements and having them in your subconscious. But let the first draft be a creative flow of discovery and joy. Follow the flow where it takes you as that, I’ve learned, is where the real magic of creation lies.

I am re-reading Verlyn Klinkenborg’s excellent “Several Short Sentences About Writing”. In it he extols short sentences, their directness and clarity, their expunging of superfluous words and thoughts and fluff. As a teacher I am a big fan of short declarative sentences; I teach my pupils to master them because they are the anchor for all sentences. I would love to hear your thoughts about short sentences. Do we use them enough? When should we use them and how? — Michelle

Sometimes they’re good. Other times not. Context is all.

When I worked as a journalist, short declarative sentences were the building blocks of my trade. But when I turned my hand to novel writing and needed to convey so much more than basic information, in a way that brings people and place and ideas to life in readers’ minds, longer sentences were often needed. I like to think they still didn’t contain superfluous words and fluff though. Short sentences are often used in flash fiction to great effect. This one I published at WestWord is a great example of long and short working together to create the feeling of being in the narrator’s chaotic mind.

Short sentences often work well in fiction and creative nonfiction when pace and tension is needed. Or to convey panic, confusion and fear in the protagonist’s inner thoughts. While long sentences are good for when you want the reader to linger with the moment, with what’s being revealed about the story and character, when what your conveying is working on a metaphorical level as well as a storyline one.

But, there’s no real answer to when to use them and how. Context is all. Too many short sentences together can make the writing feel flat. Sometimes more words are needed to connect with a reader on a visceral and not just information level. Let your intuition guide you. Read your work aloud. Does it sing and flow and make you feel things? As that’s what we really want it to do.

