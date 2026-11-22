Hi Mindful Writers,

Since I started writing about mindful writing in February 2023, I have said over and over again how important it is, what a difference it made to my craft and my life and my happiness levels. How remembering that first and foremost my writing is a practice for me that brings me joy, is enabling me to write some of the best and most profound work I have ever produced. And to know myself better, to understand everyone I am sharing this human experience with better and feel more love and compassion for them all, and to really appreciate how amazing and wonderful it is to be here in the first place doing it all.

The transformation that it brought to me I wanted to share with others as I knew so many writers who had lost all joy in their process. So in late 2023 I created the Year of Mindful Writing program. It has sold out every year since and the group that joined that first course are now going into their fourth year in 2027. The group that started in 2025 are going into their third, and the group that started last year are going into their second. So I wanted to share some of their stories of why mindful writing in this program together matters.

Fi Dignan was on the very first course and said, “When I first joined, I was predominantly a flash fiction writer. I was used to writing short pieces, polishing them, submitting them, counting words and thinking about where they might end up.” What being a part of Year of Mindful Writing gave her is the freedom to let all of that go.

“Mindful writing has taught me to slow down, to go deeper, to stop worrying about the finished product and instead become curious about the process. I’ve discovered an authenticity in my writing that I don’t think I could have reached otherwise. I’ve learnt to sit with my characters, to listen to them, to understand them with a depth I never thought possible. Sometimes the most extraordinary things emerge when you stop trying to force them onto the page.”

And extraordinary things did. “Somewhere along the way, almost without realising it, I went from writing flash fiction to finishing my first novel,” she added.

But that isn’t what matters most to her. “Perhaps the greatest gift has been rediscovering the joy of writing for its own sake and the pleasure of exploring what happens when you put pen to paper. Amanda creates a space where that is possible, and wonderfully liberating.”

Mindful writing isn’t only about liberation and joy, though. Sometimes it means facing what hurts. Fran is also going into her fourth year in 2027 alongside Fi and she is working on a memoir, and she’s honest about what that means. “It’s been painful some of the time but Amanda sticks with me and I can feel her care and support always. The feedback on the pieces I’ve submitted has been penetrating and bang-on and helped me to go deeper into my work. And it’s not just support she gives, her advice, suggestions and reflections invariably strengthen my writing. I am grateful.”

That being alongside each other and supporting each other is at the heart of it. A lot of our writing happens alone, but month after month, year after year, these groups keep coming back to share their writing and lives with me and each other. Patty Joslyn, who is going into her third year in 2027 and has been writing memoir and fiction throughout, said: “Sharing writing and being with Amanda is a gift. She is a stellar listener: intuitive and generous. A keeper of time and sacredness. A being who works in wonders.”

Writing mindfully helped me to rediscover wonder and that’s why I now work in it, and I love that I get to share it with others who want to rediscover it too.

Join us in 2027

Applications for the Year of Mindful Writing 2027 are open until 13 December. We’ll all meet twice a month on Zoom, once for a workshop going deeper into the month’s coursework theme and once for an embodied writing session, and there’s an online community space for connection in between.

As well as working with me, Teri Leigh 💜 brings her pixie dust magic along and she hosts five of the workshops throughout the year. And I am delighted that Melanie Moseley will be bringing her messy love lab goodness to two sessions as well. I’ve just signed Mel up after she delivered a session for us last month, so she’s not on the web page yet but her info is coming soon.

It’s £750 for the year, payable in full or in instalments. Five places include four one-hour one-to-one mentoring sessions with me throughout the year and writing prompts and advice tailored to your practice and project, and those places are £1,410 (with instalment plans). I’m also offering more scholarship places for those who feel the call but money is a barrier. There are 4 mentored spaces still available and 7 un-mentored spaces.

Get all the info and apply here

And if you already write mindfully, I’d love to hear your story about what it has brought to you.

With love,

Amanda 💙

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