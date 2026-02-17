Hi Mindful Writers,

Last year, as part of my Mindfulness Mentoring Training with Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield we were given ten questions to work through. Questions about purpose and livelihood. About who we most want to serve, and why. About what we’re uniquely qualified to offer the world.

I sat with those questions for a long time.

Not because I didn’t know the answers, but because writing them down meant acknowledging things I had been circling around for years. That what I really want to do with writing isn’t only connected to fiction anymore. I wrote about wanting to help writers have a happier, healthier relationship with their craft. To stop feeling like imposters. To stop measuring their worth by comparison and external validation. Which is something I have started doing with the Year of Mindful Writing course.

But I also wrote about wanting to help women — particularly women who still carry the wounds of difficult childhoods, of mothers who couldn’t love them in the way they needed — to tell a different story about themselves. To find, through writing, their way back to their own worth.

And when I came to the question — what problem or challenge am I addressing with my mentoring? — something cracked open.

I wrote this:

“So many women have little self-worth and low self-esteem because of the relationship they had with their mother. When your mother doesn’t love you properly and look after you in the way you need when you are small, it creates lifelong limiting beliefs around your worthiness to be loved, your place in the world, and how you need to be to try and get the love you so desperately want.”

I know this not from theory. I know it because I lived it.

I grew up with a mother who couldn’t love me. I survived an abusive family dynamic that left me, for many years, believing deeply untrue things about my own worth. And I found my way back to myself — slowly, imperfectly, over many years — through writing, through mindfulness, through the patient work of rewriting the stories I had been told about who I was.

What I’ve come to understand about that journey is that it wasn’t just about healing the wounds. It was about something more unexpected.

It was about learning to fall in love with my life. A life I’ve discovered I was meant to have.

I’ve been exploring my Gene Keys this year — a system that maps our unique purpose and medicine through the lens of our birth chart. My vocation, it turns out, is Gene Key 56: The Enchanting Storyteller. Its shadow is distraction. Its gift is enrichment. Its highest expression is intoxication — not in the conventional sense, but the divine kind. The rapture of being completely absorbed in story. The experience of being so fully present to life that the boundary between teller and tale dissolves.

When I first read this I felt something settle deep in my chest. My life suddenly made complete sense.

Because what I’ve learned, through many years of nomadic living, daily mindfulness practice, and writing my way through everything life has brought me — is that finding my way back to myself and becoming enchanted with life, no matter what is going on, is a practice. It’s not a destination. It’s not a reward for doing enough inner work. It is the work.

I wrote my way back to myself and practiced becoming enchanted while housesitting other people’s homes. While having no fixed abode. While closing a business I had poured more than a decade of my heart into. While grieving, while struggling, while not knowing what came next.

And I discovered that writing — mindful writing, writing as presence rather than performance — is one of the most powerful ways I know to access that enchantment. To look at an ordinary moment in my ordinary life and find it extraordinary. To sit with a difficult feeling and discover that even thought it hurts a lot, it has something essential to teach. To tell the truth on the page and feel, in the telling, less alone even if nobody else ever reads it.

This is what I want to share with people. Not writing as a craft to be mastered. But writing as re-enchantment. Writing as a way of falling back in love with being here on this amazing planet having this human experience.

When I shared my answers to the questions with the group of women I’d trained with, one of them wrote back to tell me that reading what I’d written had made her realise something. She said she wanted writing to be a mindfulness practice. That she would benefit from having a sangha — a group of like-minded women — and a writing mentor. Not to produce publishable work. Not to improve her craft. But to practice writing as a path to healing, presence and understanding.

She had named exactly what I had been unconsciously building toward with The Mindful Writer. It lit a fire in my mind.

I’ve spent the past couple of months listening to writers and non-writers. To women drawn to mindfulness but who had never thought of themselves as writers. To writers drawn to mindfulness but not sure how to go about it. And I kept hearing the same longing in different words:

I want to write but I’m afraid of being judged.

I want to write but I don’t know where to begin.

I want to write but I need company — someone to hold the space.

What struck me, too, was this: the women who come back to Year of Mindful Writing year after year are not doing so just because they’re working on a manuscript. They come back because the practice itself has become essential. Because something in the container — the regularity, the companionship, the permission to write without judgement — is genuinely changing things for them.

These are a couple of testimonials writers now in their third year of the Mindful Writing course with me.

“With each year I am able to dig deeper into where the writing comes from, able to meet the page with greater authenticity — a process I deeply value. I trust Amanda as my guide and mentor.” — Fran

“It’s completely changed my writing mindset and practice. I’ve learnt how to silence the critic, step away from deadlines and submissions, and focus on a much deeper and more profound relationship with my writing.” — Fiona

Something is happening. And I have built a new home for it. It’s called the Writing Sangha.

The Writing Sangha is a women-only monthly membership community where we gather not to develop our writing as a craft for publication but using it as a spiritual practice and a path to healing, presence, and connection with ourselves, each other, and our world.

You don’t need to be a writer. You only need an interest in using writing as a tool for mindful living and a willingness to show up and practice together.

What’s included:

Weekly Writing Hours — I personally host every session. We open with meditation and intention-setting, then write in silence together. I’m not observing from the sidelines. I’m practicing alongside you.

Monthly Writing Sangha Circles — A 90-minute deeper gathering: opening meditation, teaching, guided writing practice, and optional sharing.

Online community space — Where I’m actively present throughout the week with prompts, reflections, and conversations.

Four complete courses to work through entirely at your own pace: Mindful Memoir (including an additional 6 classes I wrote for a follow-on to the original course that I never launched), Cultivating Self-Compassion, Ageing Gratefully, and From Limiting Beliefs to Limitless Self (a brand new course written just for the Sangha community).

We meet Tuesdays at 3pm UK or Thursdays at 11am UK. One online community space, two gathering times — come to whichever works for you each week. The community is capped at 36 women to keep it intimate and supportive.

£45/month or £130 for 3 months.

The community space is open now for us to come together and it’s filled with writing prompts, the courses and love. Our first weekly gatherings begin the week of March 9th.

My vision is to help people have a happier, more meaningful relationship with themselves, their writing, their families and friends, and the world they are a part of.

My message — the one I’ve been sharing for three years now on this Substack — is that changing the stories we tell about ourselves and others can help bring more peace, love and unity to the world.

But underneath all of that, what I’m really offering is this:

You are allowed to fall in love with your life exactly as it is. And practising mindful writing in community with others who want to do the same can help you do that.

The Writing Sangha is where I want to practice that, alongside you.

If this is calling to you, I’d love to have you there.

Join the Writing Sangha

And if it’s not the right time — that’s completely okay. I’ll still be here, writing to you each week.

Answering the questions also revealed something that had been seriously lacking for me. I hold so much space for others and I needed to find somewhere that holds space for me. So I’m really glad to be a part of Lucy - Business of Becoming’s Kindred Founders community, which is an open hearted place where I can connect with others and not be the one organising and holding space. I’ll continue my daily qigong, yoga, Reiki and meditation practice, and I’m completing further training in Women’s Empowerment Coaching. I am still a student. I am still healing and learning and becoming enchanted, every day, with what life brings.

I think that matters — that the person who holds the space for your practice is also in one of their own.

I had a reading recently with Megan Youngmee that brought all of this into focus in a way I’m still sitting with. She spoke about dark and shedding times coming to a close, and a growth season beginning. About old stories of past traumas being dropped and let go, leaving me lighter, in a new reality. About trusting in the winding of the river — that you don’t step into the same river twice, and that just round the bend is often where you’ve been flowing to all along. And about those of us who have done this work becoming beacons of light for others who are just finding their way into this consciousness.

I recognised every word of it. And I recognised that how things have developed over the past three years since I started The Mindful Writer is part of what she was describing.

All of which is to say: the Writing Sangha is not something I designed from the outside. It grew from the inside. From my own story, my own healing, my own longing for exactly this kind of community.

The Writing Sangha is where we practice re-enchantment and using our writing as a way of falling back in love with being alive even though our world is experiencing such dark times.

I built what I needed and what others have said they need. And I believe many more of you need it too.

With love,

Amanda 💙