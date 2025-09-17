Hi Mindful Writers,

Five years ago, I wrote and taught a course called Experiments in Flash that used fractals, holographic universe theory, Hopi prophecies, and ideas about consciousness as creative inspiration for experimental storytelling. It was great! Writers had characters living across multiple timelines, built stories following the Koch snowflake fractal’s infinite complexity, and explored what happens when consensus reality cracks open.

I loved writing it and exploring these ideas with writers. And now I have written a follow up course — Quantum Flash: Where Science Meets Spirituality in Experimental Fiction.

For many years, I've been learning about quantum theories and ancient wisdom traditions — studying everything from many-worlds interpretation to Tibetan Bardo teachings, from cymatics research to non-dual philosophy. What keeps striking me is how the latest science and millennia-old spiritual wisdoms keep pointing toward the same truths about the nature of reality and this experience we’re having in these human bodies on this planet.

Quantum physicists talk about parallel universes splitting at every decision point so multiple worlds come into being where every possible outcome plays out. Sanskrit texts describe infinite worlds where every possible version of us exists simultaneously. Researchers studying near-death experiences show consciousness exists beyond brain activity. Tibetan monks teach navigation between incarnations. People who have come back from near death experiences share characteristics such as feelings of peace, out-of-body sensations, encountering a light, and being aware of everything all at once, and that this world feels less real when they return.

Cymatics reveals how sound frequencies create geometric patterns in matter. Ancient traditions claim: "In the beginning was the Word"and that sound was the creative force of everything in existence.

These are fascinating concepts to explore and creative goldmines for writers who want to experiment and have fun with their flash fiction writing.

This isn't about writing science fiction or spiritual stories (although if that’s what you want to do then all types of stories are welcome!). It's about using these reality-bending concepts as inspiration. What happens when you write the same character making different soul-level choices across parallel realities? How do you craft a story that follows the vibrational patterns of cymatics? Can you create flash fiction that exists in the threshold spaces near-death experiencers describe?

If you took the original Experiments in Flash course, this is your next level and I hope you’ll come back for more. If you're new to my work but are looking for a new direction for your flash writing, this is where we push into uncharted territory.

Six weeks. Six reality-bending concepts. Flash fiction that breaks the rules we didn't even know we were following.

🌌 Week 1: Multiverse Theory & Soul Paths Explore many-worlds theory alongside spiritual concepts of soul contracts.

🧠 Week 2: The Mandela Effect & Collective Consciousness Use mass false memories and morphic resonance as narrative techniques.

✨ Week 3: Near Death Experiences & Bardo States Combine clinical death research and personal NDE stories with Tibetan teachings on consciousness transitions.

🔗 Week 4: Quantum Entanglement & Soul Connections Apply "spooky action at a distance" to soul family concepts so characters are connected across impossible distances and times.

🔊 Week 5: Cymatics & Sacred Geometry Use sound-pattern creation and sacred mantras as story architecture to create narratives following vibrational and geometric structures.

🕉️ Week 6: Non-Duality & Unity Consciousness Explore observer-observed unity in quantum physics and Advaita Vedanta to create work where character/reader/story boundaries dissolve.

Plus there are live Zoom sessions to discuss the course work and write to experimental prompts (all at 3pm UK time for 1 hour on the Friday of each week of the course - replays provided).

If you've ever had a moment where you wondered "what if I'd chosen differently?" and felt like somewhere, somehow, another version of you did — that's your entry point into multiverse narratives. Week 1 starts there.

Find out more and book the course here.

P.S. I had a guest post this week on Remembering Self which is a wonderful publication written by Shruthi Vidhya Sundaram . The post is all about my journey from being firmly in the material world to realising there was a lot more to life than I had ever imagined. Read it here.

