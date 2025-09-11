Today I’m delighted to welcome Teri Leigh 💜 back with a guest post all about our relationship with money. Mine has often been fraught! How about yours?

The Story Your Money is Telling (And How to Rewrite It)

I was eight years old, and I had just won the creative writing award for the third grade.

When my name was called, I put my hands over my nose and mouth and took a deep breath in, just like Miss America did when she learned she would be getting the crown. I never understood why the beauty pageant queens smelled their hands whenever they won, but they did, so I figured that's just what people do when they win something.

The story I wrote was about walking along the beach and one-by-one tossing jellyfish that had washed up on the sand back into the water. (twenty years later, I read a version of my story substituting starfish for my jellyfish, written and published by someone else, in one of the Chicken Soup for the Soul books).

Sometimes, I wish I could go back to the mindset that I had as that 8-year-old winning that award. That moment I made a life-forming decision. I wanted to be a writer when I grew up.

I started saying that to anyone and everyone who would listen (which wasn't very many people because I was so shy).

That bright eyed little girl told herself a story, and made herself believe it...that she would be a writer one day. And she was right. . .

But somewhere along the way, between the bullying of middle school and the college decisions of high school, she decided she wouldn't likely be able to make a living as a writer, so she'd better have a backup plan.

I went to college for creative writing, and became a teacher. If I couldn't write, at least I could teach writing.

And that's when I let an unreliable narrator take control of my story. That narrator is Money, and over the next several decades I engaged in an abusive relationship with Money—all because I decided (or let society tell me) that I couldn't make a living as a writer.

Eight-year-old me who breathed in victory and accepted that award with pride would never have handed over her creative power to a story about scarcity.

But her grown-up self did.

The Money Story You Didn't Know You Were Writing

As writers, we already understand something most people don't: every story has layers. There's the plot happening on the surface, and then there's the deeper story—the one about character motivation, inherited patterns, and the wounds that drive every major decision.

Money has been writing one of these deeper stories layered inside the deeper tissues of our beings.

While we've been consciously crafting sentences and paragraphs out of the fantastical ideas that swirl around in our imaginations, our financial decisions have been following their own narrative logic. And somehow, when practicality and imagination duel, imagination almost always loses. Especially when we enter the big-bad world of adulting.

Then, Money becomes the protagonist in a story we never meant to write, and starving artist becomes an insurmountable reality.

Money took over my pen without my permission and started narrating my choices with messages that didn't come from inside myself. "It's really hard to get an agent to represent you, and even then, the chances of actually selling a book are pretty slim." Somehow that narrative teamed up with the voices of my middle school bullies and beat my sense of potential and possibility to a pulp.

When we sit down to write from a place of I'm not good enough or Who am I to have something important to say? the words don't flow.

When we make financial decisions from I don't deserve this or Money is somehow dirty or unspiritual, abundance doesn't flow either.

The same energy that creates writer's block creates money blocks.

I spent years writing from my heart but handling money from my wounds, being mindful and connected in my creative work, yet anxious and disconnected in my financial life.

My eight-year-old inner child has been trying to tell me all along: writers have a superpower.

As writers, we know that characters can change, that narratives can be rewritten, and that the most compelling transformations happen when someone finally sees their story clearly enough to change it.

Rewriting Your Financial Narrative

The beautiful thing about being a writer is that we already know how to do this work. We understand character development, plot revision, and the power of changing a story's emotional tone.

What if we approached our money story the same way we'd approach editing a manuscript that wasn't working?

First, we'd look at character motivation. What's driving our financial protagonist?

Is she operating from inherited scarcity patterns passed down from grandparents who survived the Depression?

Is she still trying to prove she's "good" by not asking for much?

Is she stuck in a self-sabotage loop triggered by bullying and harassment from outside influences?

Understanding our money character's backstory helps us see why she makes the choices she does.

Then we'd examine the genre. Has our money story been written as a tragedy where creative people always struggle? A thriller where there's never enough and disaster lurks around every corner? What if we rewrote it as an adventure story where abundance and creativity dance together, having fun adventures that lead to rewarding outcomes where our protagonist gets to be both artistic AND financially secure?

I started literally writing new financial narratives for myself.

The story I'm writing now is one where my eight-year-old inner child's confidence re-emerges, and creativity and abundance are natural collaborators.

Where Writing Practice Meets Money Practice

I want to believe that a writing practice and a money practice can support each other.

Both are creative acts. Both require presence, intention, and self-compassion. Both get better with practice and patience.

I imagine my eight-year-old self, only this time, instead of putting my hands over my face when my name is called, I throw my arms wide open. I breathe in that victory like it's the most natural thing in the world. I accept the award, and all the abundance it represents, without hiding and without making myself smaller.

That energy is still inside me. It's still inside all of us.

The part that knew, without question, that our words mattered. The part that believed creativity and recognition could dance together beautifully.

We don't have to choose between being a good writer and being good with money. We don't have to choose between creative integrity and financial stability. The same mindfulness that serves our art can serve our abundance.

Maybe the real work is remembering how to throw our arms wide open again.

I want to believe all this. And sometimes I do. . . and other times I don't. It's a process.

I don't have all the answers. I'm still figuring this out for myself—and I've decided that just like a writing circle often enhances the writing process, a financial mindset circle might be just what we need to address these deeper "starving artist" wounds.

I'd love to continue this conversation with a community of like-minded sensitive souls.

I'm working with Dr. Axel Meierhoefer to gather writers, creators, and healers who are ready to heal our relationship with money, both individually and collectively, without sacrificing creative integrity. We're exploring how to let that eight-year-old confidence write both our creative stories and our financial ones.

Learn more about joining us here.

Leave a comment

