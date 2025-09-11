The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Allison Deraney
16h

This is beautiful work. So glad I came across it today.

Are you familiar with the work of Kate Northrop? Her premise is “you don’t have a money problem. You have a nervous system problem.” This shift has been helping me tremendously.

I loved this “ We don't have to choose between creative integrity and financial stability. The same mindfulness that serves our art can serve our abundance.”

Thank you for the reminder that there is no choice to be made. We can marry the two. To live into our creativity. Not consider it a pastime. Or waste of time. Or when I have time. It is worth our time every time.

