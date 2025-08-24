One of the books that has had, and continues to have, a profound impact on my life and way of being in the world, is the Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu. So each month I am exploring a chapter of this book and how we can use its wisdom in our writing, and lives, today.

I hope you enjoy it. I'd love to hear from you with your comments and ideas. This month's translation is from the Stephen Mitchell translation.

Chapter Five The Tao doesn't take sides;

it gives birth to both good and evil.

The Master doesn't take sides;

she welcomes both saints and sinners. The Tao is like a bellows:

it is empty yet infinitely capable.

The more you use it, the more it produces;

the more you talk of it, the less you understand.

The Dark and the Light

I chose this translation as, for me, it is one that clearly shows the impartiality of the Tao and the oneness of all of us who are being created from it. That good and evil, light and dark, resides in everyone.

In the introduction to the Stephen Mitchell translation of the Tao Te Ching he says this:

The teaching of the Tao Te Ching is moral in the deepest sense. Unencumbered by any concept of sin, the Master doesn't see evil as a force to resist, but simply as an opaqueness, a state of self-absorption which is in disharmony with the universal process, so that, as with a dirty window, the light can't shine through.

So in applying this understanding to ourselves and others, and to the fictional characters that appear in our stories, we can see that for some of us our windows have just a few smears of dirt that need cleaning up. Whereas others have filthy windows where only small slivers of clear glass let the light shine in. So we have to write all of our characters with nuance, our protagonists and antagonists, as nobody is ever just one thing, nobody has just one way of being. If we don’t bring this to the characters in our stories, we’ll be writing two-dimensional caricatures.

The concept of the Tao not taking sides and giving birth to both good and evil is very important in the times we find ourselves living in, when the them and us mentality is so strong. When societies are splintered into smaller and smaller factions believing only those within their faction are good, and those outside, the evil ones, the “others” are against them.

When I Stopped Being the Hero of My Own Story

I was 22 when my mother hit me in the face for asking her and my stepfather to stop showing up at my house unannounced several times a week. In that split second of shock and confusion and fear and sadness, I went to hit her back. My stepfather grabbed my hand, told me never to raise my hand to my mother, pushed me over. They'd been hitting me all my life, and I was the angriest I’d ever been in that moment. If it was alright for them, why not for me?

That night, lying in bed, I had a terrifying realisation: I had the capacity to become exactly like them.

This wasn't about moral failing on my part - I'd been setting a reasonable boundary and responding to violence with violence felt justified in the moment. But recognising that impulse, that inherited pattern living in my body, changed everything. I could no longer see people as simply good or bad.

Years later, when I started writing fiction, I found I couldn't see any of the people in my stories as pure heroes or pure villains. That moment of recognising my own darkness had given me something invaluable: the understanding that we're all capable of both cruelty and kindness, depending on our wounds and the circumstances we find ourselves in.

The Yin and Yang in Storytelling

Dark versus light has always been a major theme in stories. Characters in the light being drawn towards the dark, those in the dark realising that the light offers love and peace instead of fear and chaos.

The stories that stay with us are the ones where the protagonists battle between the light and the dark inside them, with these internal struggles provoked by the external world and the plot of the story. For a story to have resonance there must be a conflict of character that means the protagonist has to overcome an element of their darkness to find hope and happiness in the light.

In the craft book, Inside Story: The Power of the Transformational Arc by Dara Marks (written for screenwriters but I find it just as relevant for novels and short stories too), she calls this the quest for wholeness. And it is this quest, in the many forms it comes in, that is at the heart of all of the stories we read, write, watch and remember. It’s the quest that shows the truth of this chapter of the Tao Te Ching — the Tao gives birth to good and evil and doesn't take sides. It doesn’t take sides as there is no side to take. The light and the dark are in all of us to varying degrees. Wholeness can be achieved, for a while, by finding the balance between them.

Marks also says that stories that don’t show us this, that don’t reflect these inner truths, are not just forgettable and shallow, but they are having a detrimental impact on who we are and how we see ourselves as humans. So for us as storytellers to write stories that matter, we have to go inward and find the dark within ourselves and shine a light on it through the characters we write.

What do you think about this? Do let me know in the comments as I would love to hear your thoughts.

Reading

Dimensions by Alice Munro

You can read it online in The New Yorker and it also appears in the 2010 collection, Too Much Happiness.

Read it here

Synopsis

Dimensions tells the story of 23-year old Doree who is visiting her controlling and abusive husband, Lloyd, in an institution for the criminally insane, where he is imprisoned for murdering their three children. The story weaves back and forth between the present day and their past relationship. It also focuses on Doree’s therapy sessions with Mrs Sands, in which Doree doesn’t feel able to be truthful about her actions, feelings and beliefs about what has happened.

I chose this story as it is very much focused on this idea of both darkness and light inside of us. Of those in the light being drawn to the dark, and those in the dark understanding that the light is where peace can be found. It is not an easy read, but it is compelling, thought provoking, and completely immersive. Something we all want for our own stories.

Although Lloyd has done this truly terrible and incomprehensible thing, there is compassion both in how Munro writes his character, and in how Doree sees him. So we the reader are invited to question the ways in which killers are portrayed. To see beyond the headlines into the very human stories that lie behind them.

As well as tapping into the first element of the chapter about good and evil, I believe this story also encompasses the final section too.

The Tao is like a bellows:

it is empty yet infinitely capable.

The more you use it, the more it produces;

the more you talk of it, the less you understand.

It is in silence and solitude, contemplation, that Lloyd comes to understand himself, to see the dark and the light within.

Please do let me know in the comments your thoughts and feeling about this story; and how it ties into this chapter of the Tao Te Ching.

Writing Prompt

For a story you are already working on, spend some time with the protagonist, and the antagonist, looking deep inside to find both the dark and the light within them. Then think about how you can weave this into the story so that the way you write them, and the way the other characters see them, is filled with compassion in the way Alice Munro has made us see Doree and Lloyd.

I would love to hear anything you discover in this exercise if you would like to share it.

