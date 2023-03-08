What is real? For a long time I thought I knew the answer to that question. What I could see, touch, taste, feel was definitely real. And those things were the same for everyone. I was real. My husband was real and all the places we went and things we did together were real. The “facts” that had been presented to me at school about physics, biology and chemistry and how they related to humans, animals, plants and the cosmos, were indisputably real. Scientists had made these discoveries and there was nothing more to be revealed. The same with the historians — the stories in the history books they told were the reality of humanity’s past.

When I believed all of this without question, my writing was very real too. I worked as a freelance journalist sharing factual stories about environmental sustainability and all of my fiction was firmly based in the real world. But then I started to be less certain about everything. After a while the only thing I realised that I knew for definite, was that I didn’t know the definitive answers to anything about how and why we are all here on this planet.

So I started to look at all the different ideas from science and spirituality that were trying to figure out the same thing. I knew that mainstream science wouldn’t give me anything very different to what I’d been taught in my school years so I started to look in the margins, to the outliers who were doing and saying things that upset many of their peers in the science world. I turned to Taoism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam and Christianity to see what ideas they had.

One of the people that I came across on this journey is Gregg Braden and I watched his documentary series, Missing Links, on Gaia, and this made me realise that there is a lot more to the past, and to the present, than I had previously understood. This series was the first time that I had come across the idea that we are living in a simulation (not sure yet what to make of that but it’ll be discussed in a post soon!); that humanity is on a cycle and our history of civilisations goes back way further than we have been told; that there’re out of place artefacts that don’t fit with the timeline of our current civilisation; that our hearts have neurons in them just like our brains. Watching that series was a mind-opening and bending experience.

I had already started to wonder about the nature of reality being different for everyone just from the things I had witnessed in my own life and travels, and when I started to think about memory and it’s role in creating our realities. I had suppressed memories that resurfaced after a long time; I had different memories of the same occasions to my husband and friends; I had no memory at all of things my husband tells me I definitely did with him, and vice versa. So I realised there is no one definitive reality.

Which to me meant there’s no one way to tell a story, to live a life, to write, to paint, to draw. All of these rules there are for everything in our culture would have you believe that there is a right way to do everything and if you’re not doing it like that, you’re no good.

In an online course I taught, Experiments in Flash, I used a Thai film as a great example of a narrative that doesn’t do what we necessarily expect them to do in the West. There’s no hero’s journey, no transformational arc, no clear plot. It’s called Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives. In this film, a man is reaching the end of life in his current body and we spend time with him as he prepares for this. There are a lot of characters that come in and out of the narrative showing that all times are happening all at once, which is known as Eternalism. A definition of this from a scientific paper published in 2020 — Eternalism and Perspectival Realism About the ‘Now’ by Matias Slavov (a dense, mind-bending but illuminating read!) — is:

Eternalism is the view that all times are equally real.

So the past, the present, and the future are the same thing. This is a concept that Ted Chiang plays with in The Story of Your Life too, which became the film, Arrival. I find this idea appearing more and more often as I read and watch things that explore the nature of reality.

What I’d like to leave you with though as we think about the nebulous nature of reality, is that everything is happening right now and everything is different for everyone. I love this idea and when I remind myself of this when I find myself getting caught up in things, it helps me to return to mindfulness.

What do you think is real? I’d love to hear your ideas.

With love,

Amanda 💙

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