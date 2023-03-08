The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Michelle Scorziello
Mar 8, 2023

Thoughtful article. I too have only recently come to the realisation that we experience the world through our senses and that our senses are not identical, but each one calibrated differently for each individual. It makes our perceptions different. Which plays havoc with our sense of what is real!

One of the benefits of getting older is realising there is so much you don't know; which is liberating and expansive, just like the universe. Thanks for a provoking read.

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