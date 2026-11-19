Hi Mindful Writers, here is the next of my posts exploring how the Five Elements at the heart of Taoist philosophy apply in our lives today. Read the previous post below.

Before we dive in, a reminder that there are just a few weeks left now to apply for Year of Mindful Writing 2027. Come join us for a transformative year of deep connection to yourself, your craft, and your course mates. Get all the info and apply here.

The Earth Element is the mother of all life. It follows fire as what burns is returned to and becomes a part of the soil. Earth is the element of harvest time, abundance, nourishment, fertility, and the mother and child relationship.

In world religions and ancient spiritual traditions from all cultures, Earth has long been revered. As Gail Reichstein says in the brilliant book, Wood Becomes Water:

Because Earth’s fertility is so strongly associated with female fecundity, the Earth depicted in many mythologies is a female character. To the Greeks she was Gaia, to the early Danes, Nerthus, to the Hindus Durga or Shakti, to Native Americans simply, Our Mother.

Although Earth’s nature, and these Gods associated with her, is one filled with love and nurture, when angered or betrayed Earth bites back with earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, droughts, fires. As we are increasingly seeing. She’s telling us the capitalist world of extraction has to end. Mother Earth can be creator and destroyer — but is inherently neither, instead performing the role of a matrix within which all life happens. So in this sense, Earth is a container.

This means that things such as rooms, bottles, rules and regulations, working hours, suitcases and bowls are all generated from the containment energy of the Earth element. In the construction of a house, Earth element is active once the walls and roof are in place and the building becomes habitable. Basically anything that surrounds and supports something is a manifestation of the Earth element.

While this typically relates to the kinds of objects listed above, we can think about it in terms of human behaviour too. Being supportive can be a great thing but if Earth is in excess that supportiveness could become too enveloping and veer over into being controlling. Or it could mean giving too much of ourselves away to support others and forgetting to support ourselves. Where in your own life are you a container for others? Do you give too much or try to control? In my own life as the Earth element in me has swung between excess and deficiency at different times in different relationships, I know I have done both.

The Earth element is also regarded as central to balance and the place where energy becomes downward in movement, a change of seasons. It is the symbol of stability and being properly anchored.

We can see that the conflict at the heart of the dilemmas we have in life are when we have reached a point where things are way out of balance and need to be addressed. I experienced this recently when it became very clear that me and Mr Saint had to change how we have been living for the past thirteen years. The earth element in relation to our living situation was out of balance. How about you? Can you see anything you need to make a big change with?

In Qigong, it is believed that the Earth Element teaches us how to stay firmly grounded in our own authentic selves. Instead of being easily swayed off our true path, it helps us to move through the world with purpose, strength and stability.

Fictional characters that display these characteristics include: Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games; Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird; and Obi-Wan Kanobe in Star Wars. What others can you think of? What about people in your life? In my own life, I have been slowly becoming more and more grounded in the real me that has been emerging as the layers of social conditioning and family dysfunction are being peeled away.

In terms of the human lifecycle, Earth is related to our middle years when we, typically, move into a period of stability. Making a home, having a family, advancing our career, and finding a place within a community of some kind — which can be our local neighbourhood, in online chat rooms or forums, or within a club related to our interests.

It’s the time of life when we first learn to nurture and take full responsibility for ourselves, and take on responsibility for others, and then it becomes when we want to figure out who we are and what our place, and purpose, is in the world. This ties into Earth element’s soul activity of grounding, which sinks our energy downwards to anchor it.

Then later on in the mid-years, when the settling down has happened (or not in many people’s cases nowadays!) and the family is growing up there’s another shift. Long called a mid-life crisis in the West, instead it feels to me more like it could be considered more of a mid-point review. We’ve got to about the half-way point of this lifetime and it’s time to take stock and figure out what we’re doing that serves us, what we’re doing that doesn’t, and how we might want the next half to pan out. But that’s if our Earth element is in balance!

If it’s not then these times of transition can hit us hard, knock us off path and make us feel like we are losing our way, and ourselves. Hence the crisis moniker.

Emotional signs of Earth being out of balance include feeling muddled and not being able to figure out how we really feel. Getting lost in thoughts and not remaining in the present moment. There is a tendency to worry and this can manifest physically as wringing of hands and extreme fatigue due to the constant brain chatter. I remember my days in the corporate world, when I would sit in meeting rooms at Microsoft UK’s HQ, listening to people getting angry and stressed about made-up things, wringing my hands and trying to figure out what I was doing there and worrying that I was going to be wasting my time in meetings like that for the rest of my working life. Gladly I didn’t!

Like its role in creating the world we live in, in the body Earth builds our blood and Qi; it controls our flesh and holds everything in place; it determines our overall body type and shape. Being connected to the spleen, its responsible for the transport of fluids and essences around our body and manages our digestion and absorption of all that we imbibe — this is not just our food but all the information we take in too through the news, our conversations online and off, the books we read and movies we watch.

When the Earth element is out of balance we see it in what are considered damp symptoms — phlegm, sinus congestion, asthma, belching, hiccuping, diarrhoea, varicose veins and haemorrhoids. Weight problems (can lead to obesity if deficient in Earth and to anorexia if its excessive), easy bruising, frequent nosebleeds, nausea and vomiting are all associated with poor function of the spleen due to Earth element imbalance. Before I left London and the corporate world behind, I was always sick with sinus and chest infections, I was about 30lb overweight and covered in bruises all the time that I didn’t know where they came from.

Now, almost fifteen years later and after working for myself doing what I love for all of that time, I hardly ever have a cold, I have lost all the excess weight, whenever I have a bruise I know how I got it, and I never wring my hands and wonder what I’m doing with my life.

Tell me, in what ways can you see that the Earth within you is more balanced than it used to be?

I love finding these connections and the ways that ancient wisdoms apply in our lives today and I hope you have enjoyed this post exploring the five elements. More coming soon. Please click the heart, leave a comment and share with others to help my posts reach more people and spread the love and the mindful living and writing word.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Journalling Prompt

Think of the different roles where you act as a container for others — your family, your work, your community, your friendships. Write a list.

Now go back through it and ask of each one: is this container generous and open, or has it tipped into controlling? Is it reciprocal or am I giving away more of myself than I can really spare?

Then use this starter sentence and write until it comes to a natural stop:

If I looked honestly at where my own Earth element is out of balance right now, the place I’d need to make a change is...

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