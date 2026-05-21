Image by me. Perea Beach, Greece.

“In all the bardos of life and death, a key instruction is ‘Don’t struggle.‘ Whatever is happening, stay there — right with what you’re feeling. Slow down and pay attention.” — Pema Chödrön, How We Live Is How We Die

Hi Mindful Writers,

Just as I launch a new writing programme inspired by the bardo — the liminal state between death and the next life in Tibetan Buddhism — I have another sudden and unexpected bereavement. This time it’s my sister-in-law — my husband’s eldest sister. She was just 64. This is the nineteenth bereavement in the past decade and the fifteenth sudden one.

We were in our hire car on holiday in Greece and were driving to the mechanics as we’d got a puncture the day before so were using the temporary spare tyre. The early morning sun glowed softly through the open windows, the big blue sky lifting our spirits so high after the long, dark, soggy and icy Scottish winter. We were going for dinner with friends that evening and excited about spending time with them. Then my phone rang and everything about the day, and the rest of the holiday, changed.

We don’t yet know what happened and are waiting for the post mortem results. Everything in the UK takes a long time to happen and it will be the end of the month before they come through. So we are in the in-between of Kim having died and not knowing why and not being able to plan the funeral. Waiting. It’s a strange liminal space.

In the car on the way back from the mechanics I cried as the past couple of years of her life filled my mind. She had been so ill for so long but then started to recover. She was released from the hospital, after 18 months of being there, in January and while she was never going to be the same again, none of us thought she would die anytime soon. But her life was severely reduced and was going to remain so, so in some ways it feels like a relief that she has been set free from it.

Since her death, I have been wondering what the universe is showing me with all this grief and loss. I have already grasped the impermanence of everything. Already stripped everything in my life back to what is really important. Already had my heart broken, and mended, over and over again. So I researched what the New Age and spiritual wisdoms have to say about a life that is filled with so many deaths of loved ones.

The concept that resonated most deeply was that of the soul contract — the idea that before we incarnate here, we choose the broad contours of our experience, including its losses. That experiencing nineteen bereavements in a decade is a fast-tracked curriculum, a lifetime designed for accelerated transformation. I hold this lightly, as I hold most things now, but something in this seems aligned with what I have experienced in the past decade. The changes I have gone through. The person I am now compared to the person I was.

In shamanic traditions, this kind of proximity to death has a name: initiation. The repeated breaking-open is a purposeful dismantling of the ego’s grip, its illusions of permanence and control. I have felt that dismantling happening in me over years now. What I once clung to — certainty, plans, the people I love, the ideas I had about who I am and what I have to achieve — I have loosened my grip on.

There is also the idea of being a bridge-walker — someone whose sheer proximity to so many passings has thinned the membrane between the living and the ancestral worlds. This resonates too as so many of my dead loved ones come to my dreams over and over again. And alongside this comes what the is known as the ultimate detachment — a gradual, hard-won loosening of where I place my sense of security. Nineteen losses teach you, whether you wanted the lesson or not, that nothing in physical form can be held onto. Not the people you love, not the version of yourself you've built, not the life you thought you were living. What I have found is that the only place to anchor is somewhere the losses can't reach. Call it the Divine, Source, the Tao. That unchanging essence that lives inside of me and you and all living beings.

What I’m still learning is how to let the grief alchemise me without trying to rush it, or steer it. The New Age framing of sorrow as sacred fire, transmuting pain into wisdom, is true in my experience — but only when I don’t force it. The bardo teaching I’ve been sitting with for this new writing programme is relevant here too: that the in-between should not be hurried, it’s an important liminal space that teaches us what we need to know. Kim is somewhere in her own transition. We are in ours — waiting for the post mortem, waiting to plan a funeral, waiting to know what shape this loss will eventually take in our family. The work, for now, is simply to remain present in the not-knowing.

What I have also noticed is that the way I respond to the news and the grief has changed. It still hurts just as much but I can hold the hurt alongside the wonder and joy of my life now in a way I couldn’t before. The sadness would consume me, drag me right down to the depths. But the mindfulness practice I have spent the past decade building into my life has constructed a new resilience in me. A new way of remaining in the love and light even when the pain and the dark times come. I am so thankful for that. It’s why I want to share it with others. It transforms you for all the bardos to come.

Tell me about you and how grief has changed you, what it’s taught you, the ways it’s altered your life. Sharing our hurts and our joys and being there for each other in every way we can is so important right now as our world goes through a bardo of its own. The community we are building here together is a vital part of creating the new world in the way we wish it to be.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Write with me

Short Story Club A six-month exploration of the short story form — reading widely, writing boldly and discovering what this extraordinary form can hold. Starts 1st June 2026. Join the club.

Writing the Bardo Six months of writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra to help you move through life’s transitions with an open and courageous heart. Application deadline 8th June 2026. Find out more.

Year of Mindful Writing A year-long journey of writing, mindfulness and community — showing up to the page with intention, curiosity and joy. Applications open September 2026. Info here.

Mindful Mentoring One-to-one support for your writing life bringing presence, craft and deep listening to wherever you are on your path. Currently full. Applications open September 2026. Explore mentoring options.

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Journalling Courses Self-paced PDF courses using the transformative power of reflective writing to help you release limiting beliefs, cultivate self-compassion and find peace and meaning as you age. Download and work at your own pace, in your own time. Browse the courses.

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