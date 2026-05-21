The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Nancy E. Holroyd, RN's avatar
Nancy E. Holroyd, RN
6d

Enormous hugs to you, Amanda. That is a lot of loss to encounter in a relatively short time.

"Tell me about you and how grief has changed you, what it’s taught you, the ways it’s altered your life."

I started my Substack 3 months after my middle daughter died in October 2023. Everything I have thought about grief is fully represented in any number of essays. The first decision I made in the early days after she died was 'lean into grief.' Pay attention to my feelings, own everyone of them and go from there.

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Phebe (Karen) Beiser's avatar
Phebe (Karen) Beiser
3d

So relevant to me these past 7 years — have lost three close friends and am on the edge of losing a few more due to ill health. Sigh. I do write about them sometime. Thank you for this post. 💕

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