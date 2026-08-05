The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

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Mary Tase's avatar
Mary Tase
3h

Love your new series exploring the five elements. Your concept of "feeding our fires" with the right fuel is so true. It's so easy to let the heavy, frantic news of the world turn our summer fire into anxiety. I've been working on a piece about the songs of the cicadas. They feed my inner fire and always cause me to pause. Also, thank you for bringing it back to community and love. We need so much of that right now.

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1 reply by Amanda Saint
Lucy - Business of Becoming's avatar
Lucy - Business of Becoming
1d

“we need to feed our fires with stories and activities of love that counterbalance all of that”

Yes! I love everything about this article Amanda. We get to decide how we fuel our fire.

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