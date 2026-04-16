Hi Mindful Writers,

There’s no Tao of Storytelling post this week as I have appeared in your inbox plenty already with the first LIVE session I hosted where I chatted with Teri Leigh 💜, and now a reminder of the great workshops coming up this weekend, and notice of the brand new dates for the next Short Story Club. So it will be with you next week now and we’re on chapter 12 which means I have been writing them for a year already!

I’m hosting a workshop by Elly Marie (she/her) 🏳️‍🌈 on Saturday and then teaching one myself on Sunday.

Join me and Elly Marie for Mindfulness for Neurodivergent Writers — a workshop designed for buzzing, fidgety, beautifully wired minds. Explore flexible, movement-friendly mindfulness practices and discover how to adapt them to support your writing process. No "sit still and be quiet" here. Replay included. Saturday 18 April, 3–4.30pm BST.

Buy a ticket

Join me this Sunday for The Body Remembers — Somatic Writing for Memory and Imagination. Together we'll use breath and body awareness to unlock the stories that live beyond the thinking mind. Suitable for all experience levels, and a replay is included. Sunday 19 April, 3–4.30pm BST.

Buy a ticket

Join my Short Story Club — a six-month reading and writing experience that starts on 1st June 2026.

Each month we read a brilliant short story that is a great craft lesson while also showing how our writing can heal, connect, and transform. You get a craft deep-dive exploring how the author creates their magic along with writing prompts to try the techniques yourself, access to our community space to share and connect throughout the month, and a 90-minute live Zoom gathering on the last Sunday of each month (4pm UK time) where we discuss, explore, and write together.

This is literary study, writing practice, and mindful community woven into one.

Here’s what writers from the last round said:

“Amanda does an extraordinary job finding the most interesting stories and providing in-depth analysis of craft. Our group meetings and online discussions are fun and illuminating — a truly comprehensive and fascinating course.” — Shoshana

“What a spur to language, memory, and imagination. These stories pull and stretch you to places you never thought your own words could take you. I can’t recommend this club highly enough.” — Michelle

Join the Short Story Club

Would be great to see you this weekend and have you in the club! If you’re a paid member of the Mindful Writer Substack, you get all my monthly workshops included with your membership. Access your link to join the session on Sunday on the Member Goodies page.

With love,

Amanda 💙

Other ways to write with me

Mindful Novel Course A heart and character-centred approach to writing your novel to create a story that connects rather than divides. Application deadline: 27th April 2026. Learn more.

Writing the Bardo Six months of writing, mindfulness and Yoga Nidra to help you move through life’s transitions with an open and courageous heart. Application deadline 8th June 2026. Find out more.

Year of Mindful Writing A year-long journey of writing, mindfulness and community — showing up to the page with intention, curiosity and joy. Applications open September 2026. Info here.

Mindful Mentoring One-to-one support for your writing life bringing presence, craft and deep listening to wherever you are on your path. Currently full. Applications open September 2026. Explore mentoring options.

Zoom Workshops Drop-in sessions where we write together, explore craft and find our way deeper into the page. One weekend every month. See what’s coming up.

Support my journey to helping others change their stories

If you enjoy my work here, and have the means, please consider donating to my fundraiser to support the 75% scholarship I’ve been awarded to complete the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program. Thank you to those who have already donated. My gratitude is immense.

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