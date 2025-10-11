The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark's avatar
Mark
21h

Thank you for writing this. I touched me deeply. I have been struggling with mental health issues. Mental health issues I dont even like to lable with the common labels as the most common support network their is antheical to my values. Let's just go with dopamine mediated impulse control disorders with a nice side helping of anxiety and social isolation. One of the few positive things I have found is my writing. Its a weird unapologetically nerdy and geeky mix of cyberpunk and Lovecraftian horror. Im happyish with the work, it's early days and my PhD tutor was actually a journalist so my approach is just bang something out then read and read and edit again. Even my scientific writing was like that. I don't see things as perfect rules but as refined approximations.

I think the thing I've been wearing a mask about is how I present my work and monetary stuff. I actually fucking hate words like monetisation. I have still been held in bandage to the queen of light and shadow. Living in her values. I don't give a shit about making money from this. Im making everything free on the website. I did this because I genuinely thought I had something interesting to say and because I was so profoundly alone I chose to write rather than die. I don't feel logically or in my heart their are any higher powers, to be given that false idol as help, and it is false,. well that's just one of the most profoundly isolating and nihilistic things imaginingable. Spending hour after hour at your lowest having to time after time having to patiently defend your philosophical position when all you want is help unbiased help and to be heard. There is no other single mental health condition handled with such utter bias. Oh you have PCD from your trauma, no, no sir you have to accept Jesus into your heart firt. Oh sister hear the sweet song of the Lord and step one you have to admit your powerlessnes. They all told her that,.they screamed it at her and yelled it her. No asked or saw why she was shaking she was so scared of everything of everyone..They all reminded of him of her. How they speak from te he. From faith not truth. From power not commit an from he rapist and his mother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
Suzan Piper's avatar
Suzan Piper
3h

Thank you for this Amanda.

My masks beyond the predictable I’m not good enough are: I never stick to a routine, I don’t have enough time, and now - centre forefront like a macular degeneration black hole sucking me in that I struggle to I see past - how can I create when i am a FT carer of someone in the later stages of a degenerative disease?

I’m working on micro-dosing on positive foci and did manage to escape for a swim this morning. But yeah. How do I take off this latest mask?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture