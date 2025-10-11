Hi Mindful Writers,

The Sufi poet Rumi said: “What comes into being gets lost in being and drunkenly forgets its way home.”

I’d read this before but came across it again this week in Tara Brach’s book Trusting the Gold, and it woke me right up to a headspace I hadn’t fully acknowledged I was in. The book goes on to explain how we each forget the vastness and depths of our awareness and love, becoming increasingly identified with a limited body and mind. How we don masks to hide the pain of unmet needs and to defend our vulnerability, further narrowing our sense of who we are.

Reading this made me realise I’d been wearing the “Bad Daughter”mask again this year, since my stepfather died in February. Even though I thought I’d worked through all that in therapy years ago. Even though I made the conscious choice not to have a relationship with my mother and my stepfamily, and I made it for very good reasons.

My inner bad daughter has been berating me. That old voice whispering that I should be speaking to my mother. But then I catch myself. I remind myself why I made that choice. How much more positive everything in my life has become since I did. And as my wise friend Teri Leigh 💜 said on our Zoom catchup earlier this week, not having a relationship with her is actually the most mindful thing I can do.

Always more layers to work through, it seems. I’ve realised that nothing is ever going to be completely resolved. I like that I can accept that now though. And no longer give myself a hard time for not having it all figured out!

This discovery came while working through the very intensive mindfulness mentoring course I’m doing with an array of wonderful teachers that includes Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield.

It’s a lot of work. Each month there are two live 90-minute Zoom lessons with mindfulness teachers, two pre-recorded video lessons, two compulsory live 90-minute peer group sessions (plus the two additional ones my group has decided to do). And all the reading too. There are twelve books that we’re reading alongside this to support the learnings in each module, as well as links to online articles. When I applied for the scholarship (that I didn’t ever expect to get!), I knew it would be demanding, but experiencing it is something else entirely. I think if I had known how much work it would be, I wouldn’t have applied as I have a lot of teaching and mentoring commitments at the same time. I am busy indeed.

Even so, I’m loving it!

There’s this quality of aliveness that comes from being so challenged intellectually, from managing my time to fit everything in. And from learning, again, that the things you thought you already know, you don’t.

What I’m Learning About Mentoring

One of the most meaningful discoveries has been learning what mindfulness mentoring actually is and isn’t. A question that Jack Kornfield shared in his live session last month, that he uses often when mentoring people, was really significant in deepening my understanding of this: the work of a mindfulness mentor isn’t to provide answers or advice but to help others remember their own wisdom. To guide them to see who they really are behind the masks and the stories of not good enoughness and lack, that we all tell ourselves.

This resonated so deeply for me because it’s exactly what my mindfulness practice has done for me and it’s how I approach the writing mentoring I do. I’ve always guided writers to look in their hearts and to connect with their characters to find the answers. I don’t tell them what their story should be or give them rules on how to write — I help them discover what’s already there, waiting to be written.

So I really do feel I’m on the right path. Just like the message I received during the meditation when I did my Reiki training in August said I was.

Threads Weaving Together

On my recent holiday to Greece, I read The Inner Heart of Reiki by Frans Stiene, which focuses on the spiritual aspects of the practice for the practitioner rather than the hands on healing of others, which became the focus when it was brought to the West. When Mikao Usui first developed this art in 19th century Japan, it was first and foremost intended as a self-healing and spiritual practice to connect to your true self. This feels so aligned with what I have been experiencing of Reiki for the past couple of months and what I’m learning about mindfulness mentoring.

I feel like I’m being guided — I had never had Reiki, didn’t know much about it, and then earlier this year suddenly had this strong feeling that I needed to learn it. I had no plans to do the mindfulness mentoring course but the email about the scholarship prompted me to apply at the last minute. And now here they both are, weaving together naturally with everything else I’m already doing.

I’m so excited to combine it all next year in the Year of Mindful Writing course and in my 1-1 mentoring program. And in something new — my very first mindfulness mentoring group, which I’m planning to run as a trial starting in mid-January. Just six people to begin with for a 10-week programme on Zoom.

If you’re just starting to bring mindfulness into your life, or want to, or are already practicing and would like to connect with others doing the same, and are interested in being part of the trial group, please get in touch. I have more information I can send.

A Small Victory

In the meantime, I’m enjoying following this latest unfolding of my path. And I have one more exciting thing to share — after not writing any fiction for eight months following the incredibly challenging year I’ve been having, last week I wrote a brand new micro story!

Tiny. Clunky. Definitely not my finest work.

But it exists.

I realise now I’d been wearing another mask all this time: storyteller who doesn’t write stories anymore. Disguising my true self as someone whose creativity has disappeared. That mask gets donned intermittently, I now recognise. If you’ve been reading my work here and other places for a while, you’ll probably have seen it before now!

And then, when I actually sat down and tried to write fiction for the first time in eight months, the words just came.

Maybe this is what it means to remember our true selves. Not in a dramatic moment of enlightenment, but in small acts of returning, again and again, to who we really are. Creative and loving beings. My new micro story. Maintaining my conscious boundary with my mother, which is the biggest act of self-love I ever took. Showing up to learn even when it’s hard and I’m tired, as I know it’s what I need, and want, to do. Each of these has been a removal of a mask, a gentle returning to the wisdom that is always waiting beneath it. 💙

Tell me what’s going on for you. What masks are you discovering you’re wearing? What small victories are you celebrating?

With love,

P.S. There’s still time to join my workshop this afternoon. And if you’re thinking of applying to the Year of Mindful Writing for 2026, the Zoom Group B that will be meeting at 4pm UK time on the last Thursday of the month is proving popular and there are only 3 spaces left in that group now. So if that was the one you wanted to join, best to apply soon as applications and groups are allocated on a first come, first served basis. 💙

Leave a comment

Share