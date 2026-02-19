The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Biteena Frazier's avatar
Biteena Frazier
1d

When my son moved to the US, we went to the phone company together so I could transfer my contract to his name. The salesperson was excited to offer him a special deal promising, "If you sign up today, you'll get a free tablet." My son said he didn't want a tablet. The salesperson flinched, "But it comes with some awesome free games as well!" "That's exactly why I don't want it" my son deadpanned, and we walked away with the simple transfer we had requested. Later, he explained to me that he wanted to build a meaningful life in his new home and that it wouldn't be possible if he kept himself endlessly entertained. At the wise old age of 19, he knew that his spirit needed emptiness to grow. Boredom eventually lead him to become a community gardener, bee-keeper, tree-keeper, burn-team member, mushroom forager, and overall thriving member of the sustainable living community of which has become a prominent member.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Amanda Saint
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Amanda Saint · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture