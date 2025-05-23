The Mindful Writer

The Mindful Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laura davis's avatar
laura davis
2d

Amanda, good luck with all of these new ventures and this new extension of yourself out into the world. It all sounds wonderful. One of my students just told me yesterday she sound up signed up to work with you because I recommended you.

I love this: “But all of these challenges have made me determined to now build the life I truly want to live. To keep on with my mission to create more unity, compassion and love in the world with the stories we tell…”

You and I are definitely on the same page in terms of what writing can bring to the world into the people we serve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amanda Saint and others
Emily Conway's avatar
Emily Conway
2d

I'm so glad to hear you have a spot to stay beginning in August. I'm sure you'll be be working with and from this untethered experience for a while (at least, I would:). There's just so much in something like this (that's vague, but I think you know what I mean). Blessings to you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Amanda Saint and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Amanda Saint
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture