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Hi Mindful Writers,

This month we’re exploring something that I think is one of the most important things we can do as writers — and one of the least talked about in conventional writing craft spaces — bearing witness. To our characters, our memories, our inner lives, our experience of being here. To the truth of what it means to be human.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re writing fiction, memoir, poetry, or anything in between. The act of witness is at the heart of all of it.

What It Means to Bear Witness

Healing — whether in life or on the page — doesn’t follow a straight line. It loops and spirals and doubles back. Circles closer to the centre, then out again, then closer still.

The people and moments we write about move through their own processes in the same way. And as the writers holding these stories, these memories, these observations, we are witnesses to that process. We don’t have to make everything better by the end. We don’t have to fix what was broken or resolve what was left open. But we can show how something has shifted — even if it’s in just one single moment of clarity. One breath of peace. One small choice that signals things are no longer exactly as they were.

That’s the arc we’re looking for. Subtle, but real. And it applies whether you’re writing a fictional character, a scene from your own past, a present-tense piece about your life now, or a poem about something you can’t quite name but keep returning to.