I’m delighted to feature a guest post today from Jeannie Ewing who I met through the Creator Retreat that I have been a guest presenter for in 2025 and am the Writer-in-Residence for in 2026. I hope you enjoy what she’s sharing — please do let us know your thoughts in the comments. 💙

I was almost forty when I gave birth to my fifth child. Until then, my freelance writing career had burgeoned following the publication of my first book, From Grief to Grace: The Journey from Tragedy to Triumph. But, as any mother knows, I reached a breaking point where inspiration and my mental bandwidth no longer coincided.

Jeannie holding baby Auggie in the hospital on March 13, 2020

Most days, I relied on muscle memory to get me through back-to-back tantrums, plus incessant needs of an infant, a toddler, a preschooler, a child with a rare and complicated disability, and a preteen. One day, I stood over the kitchen sink and observed my neighbor’s backyard brimming with young moms picking up their littles from in-home daycare. As I scrubbed dishes with cracked and bleeding knuckles, I felt the beast of rage awaken in my belly. It howled and ignited dynamite in my chest, but I ignored it.

I didn’t want to scare my children. The truth is, I was afraid of rage and what I might do if I allowed it to speak to me.

At the time, I didn’t understand why I felt so angry, so resentful. My thoughts centered around, Wow, look at that smiling mother. She looks so rested! Or I wonder if she ever feels as depleted as I do. Nope, look at her laughing. Then I’d hate people who were happy, because I was miserable. All the time.

My once-thriving career had fizzled when the global pandemic arrived. All of my scheduled speaking engagements for the year were cancelled, and most of the platforms that paid me to write for them either went defunct or said, regrettably, they didn’t have the funds to pay their writers anymore.

Most of the time, I accepted that my destiny must be to change diapers, wash onesies, wipe noses, clean bathrooms, and scrub curdled milk from baby bottles. If this sounds hyperbolic now, it was not at all an exaggeration to me at the time. I believed writing had vanished and was no longer an option for me as a harried mom of five.

My husband was dealing with his own interior battles and had no capacity to support me, either emotionally or with increased domestic responsibilities at home. My relationship with my parents has been mediocre, at best, and with my brother it’s practically nonexistent. My in-laws live a thousand miles away. Most of my local friends were just trying to survive homeschooling during an international shutdown.

I didn’t want to be a burden, though the onus I was carrying nearly crushed me.

People I loved told me to stop pushing myself into thinking I would resume professional writing one day. “You’re a mom now. That’s your job,” they’d say, and my heart deflated every time I heard some variation of this. Powerless is how I would describe my condition back then. Also trapped.

What kept me sane was journaling. I can’t recall how I was able to find time to articulate a coherent thought, but I have the spiral-bound notebooks as evidence that I did, in fact, write. Prolifically. Page after page are words scrawled, not in loopy cursive but jagged handwriting. Many of the words punctured the paper. I assume, looking in retrospect, that I literally put my rage on the page.

The truth is that I felt I had no one to whom I could talk about what I now know was postpartum depression. Therapy wasn’t an option during a time when no one knew how to navigate COVID-19, and telehealth had not yet become a mainstay for clients and patients seeking help. Besides, I couldn’t imagine the process of researching therapists, doing an intake, and building a rapport—all of which were far too overwhelming for me to add to my existing load of daily duties.

But writing empowered me. It calmed the tornadic tempest swirling in my mind. I found clarity on the page, insight. Every morning when I opened my journal, I knew those blank lines held no judgments, no expectations, no advice. So I’d let the words flow, and I’d scribble furiously until either my inner well had run dry, or my pen’s ink had.

I needed my grief and rage to go somewhere constructive, and I needed to know that even the ugliest, half-formed thoughts had a right to exist—to be seen, if only by me. Writing became a form of survival, not frivolous art. It was a private space where my truth could exhale. I rediscovered the cathartic power of writing not through discipline but in my desperation.

When we write what we can’t say out loud, this level of honesty and safety restores us to wholeness. That’s what happened to me when I had nothing and no one else to turn to, except the written word. I found a creative awakening when writing became a mirror for the parts of myself I’d buried, and the page bore witness to what I couldn’t give myself permission to do or be anymore, which was a “real” writer.

How many mothers suffer on the margins of life, tending to others as their own language fades? My guess is—a lot of us. Those blank notebooks offered me a homecoming, a way to assemble fragments and snapshots and raw confessions into something steady, stable, and self-assured.

I needed to be anchored back then. I still do. In a world of increasing chaos and hostility, I find my daily journaling practice a way of communing with my deepest inner truths in the sanctuary of silence.

This isn’t about a finished product. It’s about processing and metabolizing what doesn’t make sense, what can’t be resolved. Writing is both a practical and spiritual act for me that allows me to make visible what has been stuffed and stifled inside of me.

Maybe you, too, have swallowed more words than you’ve spoken. Writing doesn’t require a schedule or talent. All you need to do is write the words engraved in your heart. Many writers advise certain techniques or best practices, but all I had was a Bic ballpoint pen and a cheap spiral notebook I bought during back-to-school sales. And that was enough. It still is.

Honesty with self opens many doors to deeper spiritual truths. It offers a return to your voice and a restoration of yourself. Writing didn’t fix my life, but it reminded me I still had one outside of being a mother. In the pockets of stillness during stolen moments and borrowed time, the words waited for me to meet them — not to be perfect, but to be heard.

That’s one reason why I am building this Ghost Mother community here on Substack, starting in January 2026. I want to facilitate conversations and storytelling with the mothers who have lost their voice and maybe lost their way — which is easy to do and makes sense, given the constraints of time and the increased demands from our cultural conditioning to perfect, please, and perform.

What I hope is that you will help me sculpt this space into a safety net where we can all find a soft landing place and catch each other through empathic listening, validation, and encouragement. Subscribers have access to monthly essays that orbit often neglected topics: invisible and mental labor, stepmothering and non-biological roles, infertility, unchosen childlessness, miscarriage, child loss, raising children with disabilities.

These essays will be, I hope, written by you.

This is a space I am cultivating where your voice is heard and you are seen—all the parts of you. Come as you are. I will be waiting for you, just like the blank page waited for me.

Join Ghost Mother

Leave a comment

Share