There are some stories you encounter that touch something deep down inside you. Jill Bolte Taylor’s is one of those for me.

I first watched My Stroke of Insight about a year ago and I’ve returned to it many times since. A Harvard-trained neuroscientist, a career she first went into to try and understand, and help with, her brother’s schizophrenia, Jill Bolte Taylor experienced a massive stroke that shut down the left hemisphere of her brain — the part responsible for logic, language, and, as she discovered, the sense that we are a separate self.

What the experience revealed to her was something profoundly moving: the deep, expansive peace at our core. The interconnectedness between us all and everything in the universe. Every time I watch it, it reinforces my belief that changing the stories we tell about who we are and what we’re doing here, can help to create a different reality.

What did it show her?

“I believe that the more time we spend choosing to run the deep inner-peace circuitry of our right hemispheres, the more peace we will project into the world, and the more peaceful our planet will be. And I thought that was an idea worth spreading.” — Jill Bolte Taylor

You can watch it here. It’s just 18 minutes long but has a profound impact in that short space of time.

Writing Prompt: The Disappearing "I"

Imagine waking up one day with no sense of a separate self — no inner monologue narrating your worth, judging your past, or worrying about your future. Just presence through the senses.

Try and write the moment through the eyes of that version of you — the you who is not an “I” but simply awareness. What does the world feel like? Look like? Sound like? What is different in how you relate to others, to nature, to the body you are in?

How might the human story we’re collectively telling begin to change if we stopped seeing our individual stories as standing alone, and instead recognised them for what they truly are — part of something much larger? And how would our writing — our voices, our themes, our truths — shift if we let go of the need to define ourselves through a separate self?

