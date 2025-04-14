Welcome to Mindful Monday Moments where I share book and film recommendations that have helped me live and write more mindfully, along with ideas and prompts for writing associated with it.
There are some stories you encounter that touch something deep down inside you. Jill Bolte Taylor’s is one of those for me.
I first watched My Stroke of Insight about a year ago and I’ve returned to it many times since. A Harvard-trained neuroscientist, a career she first went into to try and understand, and help with, her brother’s schizophrenia, Jill Bolte Taylor experienced a massive stroke that shut down the left hemisphere of her brain — the part responsible for logic, language, and, as she discovered, the sense that we are a separate self.
What the experience revealed to her was something profoundly moving: the deep, expansive peace at our core. The interconnectedness between us all and everything in the universe. Every time I watch it, it reinforces my belief that changing the stories we tell about who we are and what we’re doing here, can help to create a different reality.
What did it show her?
“I believe that the more time we spend choosing to run the deep inner-peace circuitry of our right hemispheres, the more peace we will project into the world, and the more peaceful our planet will be. And I thought that was an idea worth spreading.” — Jill Bolte Taylor
You can watch it here. It’s just 18 minutes long but has a profound impact in that short space of time.
Do let me know what you think of this short film. I’d love to hear from you.
Writing Prompt: The Disappearing "I"
Imagine waking up one day with no sense of a separate self — no inner monologue narrating your worth, judging your past, or worrying about your future. Just presence through the senses.
Try and write the moment through the eyes of that version of you — the you who is not an “I” but simply awareness. What does the world feel like? Look like? Sound like? What is different in how you relate to others, to nature, to the body you are in?
How might the human story we’re collectively telling begin to change if we stopped seeing our individual stories as standing alone, and instead recognised them for what they truly are — part of something much larger? And how would our writing — our voices, our themes, our truths — shift if we let go of the need to define ourselves through a separate self?
I’d love to hear your thoughts on this. Let’s chat in the comments!
Happy writing!
With love,
Come write with me
I have a brand new course starting on 16th June - The Mindful Memoir Course. I am really excited to begin and work with people to uncover the stories from their lives that have changed how they see the world. I wrote more about it here.
Applications are open for The Mindful Novel Course starting in September. Info here.
Plus I have lots of courses for instant access on my website that you can work through in your own time. See them all here. And I also offer 1-1 coaching for specific stories/books as one-off sessions or an ongoing programme tailored to what you need.
What people say about working with me
“Amanda isn’t just a writing teacher; she is a mentor and a guide. I unequivocally recommend her courses and coaching if you seek to improve your writing, connect more deeply with yourself and the creative force, and find renewed joy in life and in your writing.” — Loretta Finan
“I wholeheartedly urge anyone who is interested in understanding, improving and refining their writing to work with Amanda. Not only does she give valuable advice about the nuts-and-bolts of storytelling, she digs so much deeper into what your story is about, exposing what is missing but also revealing hidden layers to be explored, helping you craft stories with depth which are meaningful and memorable.” — Sally Curtis
“…changing the stories we tell about who we are and what we’re doing here, can help to create a different reality.”
The instant I read the above line, I got a chill, because it reminded me of a spontaneous thought I had last night. I quickly jotted it down in my journal:
“Here is a groundbreaking question:
Could it be possible that nothing is wrong? Not with the Trump administration, not with my kids’ distrusting me, not with my car breaking down, with running out of money, with waking up on the wrong side of the bed, with being criticized or slandered, with sickness or death?
Nothing is wrong. Hmmm. I’m going to give this some thought.
Is right and wrong all in my head? And I mean, ALL in my head?
Is my entire perception of the world all in my head?
What if there is no such thing as right and wrong?”
Now that’s changing the story! Thank you, Amanda, for your fresh outlook. I’m looking forward to watching the video as well. 🙏💚
I can’t wait to watch it! I, too, believe that the ego is what separates us and ultimately causes our downfall. I have taken to practicing contemplation in order to bring to the surface this inner peace, deep contentment, and recognition of the divine mystery. When we can observe ourselves acting out of ego, we can choose not to and become more loving versions of ourselves!