The Mindful Writer

Don Boivin
Apr 14Edited

“…changing the stories we tell about who we are and what we’re doing here, can help to create a different reality.”

The instant I read the above line, I got a chill, because it reminded me of a spontaneous thought I had last night. I quickly jotted it down in my journal:

“Here is a groundbreaking question:

Could it be possible that nothing is wrong? Not with the Trump administration, not with my kids’ distrusting me, not with my car breaking down, with running out of money, with waking up on the wrong side of the bed, with being criticized or slandered, with sickness or death?

Nothing is wrong. Hmmm. I’m going to give this some thought.

Is right and wrong all in my head? And I mean, ALL in my head?

Is my entire perception of the world all in my head?

What if there is no such thing as right and wrong?”

Now that’s changing the story! Thank you, Amanda, for your fresh outlook. I’m looking forward to watching the video as well. 🙏💚

Korie
Apr 14

I can’t wait to watch it! I, too, believe that the ego is what separates us and ultimately causes our downfall. I have taken to practicing contemplation in order to bring to the surface this inner peace, deep contentment, and recognition of the divine mystery. When we can observe ourselves acting out of ego, we can choose not to and become more loving versions of ourselves!

