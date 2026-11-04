The Unfolding: Metal Season and the Art of Letting Go

The Mindful WriterThe Unfolding: Metal Season and the Art of Letting Go0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:47-58:47Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Mindful WriterSubscribe to listenThe Unfolding: Metal Season and the Art of Letting GoOctober 2026 Writing Session ReplayAmanda Saint 💙Nov 04, 2026∙ Paid1ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Mindful Writer to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Mindful WriterThe Mindful Writer is where we live and write more mindfully and use our words and stories to bring more peace, love and unity to the world.The Mindful Writer is where we live and write more mindfully and use our words and stories to bring more peace, love and unity to the world.SubscribeAuthorsAmanda Saint 💙Recent EpisodesYou Can’t Hide From Yourself on PaperOct 14 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Shruthi Vidhya SundaramFinding Our Way Back to the Joy of WritingOct 2 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Teri Leigh 💜Writing Ourselves Into FormSep 30 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Lucy - Business of BecomingWriting With a FlashlightAug 13 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Megan YoungmeeReinventing Yourself Is Not a One-Time EventJul 23 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Melanie MoseleyThe Thin Space Between Two WorldsJul 9 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Emily ConwayThe In-Between Is Where We LiveJun 12 • Amanda Saint 💙 and Jeannie Ewing